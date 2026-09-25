Four More Held In MPSC Drug Inspector Paper Leak Case Total Arrests Rise To 11

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested four more accused in connection with the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Drug Inspector exam question paper leak case, taking the total number of arrests to 11.

The latest arrests include two candidates and two middlemen. The arrested candidates have been identified as Sajid Sande and Vijay Kinger. Sande was arrested from Sangli, while Kinger was apprehended from Buldhana.

The two middlemen, Sandeep Khalate and Bhairavnath Kadam, were arrested from Navi Mumbai, according to the investigation.

The probe has revealed violations of the confidentiality and fairness of the MPSC examination. The investigation is also examining allegations that official duties were misused to unlawfully access, withdraw and exchange question papers for financial gain.

Earlier, former Under Secretary Abhijit Lendve, Assistant Chamber Officers Visheshwar Nakate and Gopal Marathe, Kautilya Academy Director Praveen Patil, alleged middlemen Amrit Patil and Lokesh alias Gaurav Patil, and candidate Rituja Patil were arrested in connection with the case.

With the latest four arrests, the total number of accused arrested in the case has reached 11.

The SIT is conducting further investigations and is examining the possible involvement of other individuals in the alleged question paper leak.

The case had earlier triggered protests among MPSC aspirants. On September 7, thousands of candidates took to the streets in Pune, demanding greater transparency in the commission's functioning and seeking the removal of its chairman, Vivek Bhimanwar.

Meanwhile, the investigation into the alleged paper leak had taken an unusual turn after a personal dispute reportedly led to information about the alleged leak reaching the MPSC.

According to the Crime Branch, Lokesh alias Gaurav Patil, 24, was himself a recipient of the leaked question paper and had obtained it from his then-girlfriend, Rituja Patil, before the March 22 examination.

Police allege that after the two separated, Patil approached the MPSC and informed the commission about the alleged leak. According to the investigation, he was concerned that Rituja Patil would move on after securing a government job.

The Crime Branch is continuing its probe to establish the complete chain through which the question paper was accessed and circulated, as well as the roles played by the candidates, alleged middlemen and other individuals involved in the case.