Formula 2 Sprint Race Determines Winner (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency) Title changed

Details added: first version posted on 08:58

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. The winner of the Formula 2 sprint race at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix has been determined.

Dino Beganovic, a driver for the Dams Lucas Oil team, won the race.

Laurens van Hoepen of the Trident team finished second, while Alex Dunne, representing Rodin Motorsport, came in third.

xxx

08:58

The Formula 2 sprint race has got underway in Baku as part of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The race, featuring 22 drivers from 11 teams, will last 50 minutes.

The third Formula 1 free practice session will begin at 12:30. The Formula 2 feature race will start at 14:15.

The final main session of the day will be the Formula 1 qualifying session. The session will begin at 16:00 and end at 17:00.