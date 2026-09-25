Formula 2 Sprint Race Determines Winner (PHOTO) (UPDATE)
Details added: first version posted on 08:58
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. The winner of the Formula 2 sprint race at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix has been determined.
Dino Beganovic, a driver for the Dams Lucas Oil team, won the race.
Laurens van Hoepen of the Trident team finished second, while Alex Dunne, representing Rodin Motorsport, came in third.
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08:58
The Formula 2 sprint race has got underway in Baku as part of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
The race, featuring 22 drivers from 11 teams, will last 50 minutes.
The third Formula 1 free practice session will begin at 12:30. The Formula 2 feature race will start at 14:15.
The final main session of the day will be the Formula 1 qualifying session. The session will begin at 16:00 and end at 17:00.
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