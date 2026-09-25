Apeing Enters Stage 5 Of Presale As Community-Focused Ethereum Token Surpasses $106,000 Raised

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apeing, a community-focused cryptocurrency project built on Ethereum, has entered Stage 5 of its token presale, introducing the latest phase of its launch as the project continues expanding participation across its community.









The Apeing project is designed around community participation, holding, staking, referrals, and reward-based engagement. Operating on Ethereum using the ERC-20 standard, Apeing is structured to support compatibility with established cryptocurrency wallets and transparent blockchain transactions.

The Stage 5 presale, named “Dip Devourers,” is currently priced at $0.00055 per $APEING token. According to the project, more than $106,000 has been raised and more than 472 million tokens have been sold during the presale. The project has also announced a planned listing price of $0.01 and reported that 200,667,450 unsold Stage 3 tokens have been burned.

“Apeing's move into Stage 5 represents another milestone in the project's presale development.”“We are focused on building an active community around the $APEING ecosystem while continuing to develop participation, staking, referral, and reward features.”

Ape Referral League Expands Community Participation

As part of its community-focused ecosystem, Apeing has introduced the Ape Referral League, a leaderboard-based referral program that tracks participation during monthly cycles.









Under the program, participants can earn rewards based on the amount raised through their referral codes. The project states that the first-place participant receives tokens equivalent to 10% of the amount raised through their referral code, while the second-place participant receives 5%. Additional rewards are available to other qualifying participants.

The referral system also provides buyers using referral codes with an additional 10% in $APEING tokens, according to the project.

The initiative is intended to give community members additional ways to participate in the Apeing ecosystem beyond simply holding tokens.

Apeing Presale Continues Through Stage 5

Participants interested in the Stage 5 presale can access the official Apeing presale platform, connect a compatible cryptocurrency wallet, select Stage 5, enter their contribution amount, review the transaction details, and confirm the transaction through their wallet.

The project states that participants should follow its official instructions regarding the receipt or claiming of $APEING tokens.









With Stage 5 now underway, Apeing is continuing its presale while developing its community participation and reward-focused ecosystem. Further updates regarding the project, token distribution, and future development are expected through Apeing's official channels.

About Apeing

Apeing is a community-focused cryptocurrency project operating on Ethereum using the ERC-20 standard. The project combines meme culture with participation-oriented features including holding, staking, referrals, and community rewards. Apeing is currently conducting its token presale and is focused on building an engaged ecosystem around the $APEING token.









For More Information:

Website: Visit the Official Apeing Website

Telegram: Join the Apeing Telegram Channel

Twitter: Follow Apeing ON X (Formerly Twitter)

Contact details:

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