Pre-Orders Open September 25: Berserk Slan The Princess Of The Uterine Sea Statue

Ultimate Premium Masterline Berserk Slan The Princess of the uterine sea

Slan: Front

Slan: Back

Ubik

Bonus Part

Prime 1 Studio announces a new statue: Berserk Slan from "The Princess of the uterine sea". Pre-orders September 25, 2026 (JST).

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Prime 1 Studio is pleased to announce the release of Slan, the Princess of the Uterine Sea, from the manga series "Berserk" as a new 1/4 scale statue in the Ultimate Premium Masterline.The statue is inspired by Slan's first appearance during the Eclipse. Building on Prime 1 Studio's two previous statues of the character, this new interpretation features updated sculpting and paintwork. Her distinctive features, including beast-like pupils, flowing hair, pale skin, and wings shaded in blue and purple, are rendered with a combination of stylized and realistic elements.The specially designed base draws inspiration from the otherworldly setting of the Eclipse. On the back, Slan is depicted manifesting through the entrails of trolls, referencing the events of Qliphoth and her fixation on Guts.Ubik is also included as a special part, with updated sculpting and paintwork. He can be displayed alongside Slan to expand the God Hand display.The DX Bonus Version includes a rotating display base, allowing the statue to be viewed from different angles.Product Name:Ultimate Premium Masterline Berserk Slan The Princess of the uterine sea DX Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $1,799Edition Size: 300Arrival Date: May 2028Scale: 1/4H: 79 cm W: 45 cm D: 49 cmH: 46 cm W: 35 cm D: 35 cm (Ubik)H: 2 cm W: 30 cm D: 30 cm (Rotating Display Base)Weight: Approx. 26.5 kgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・Berserk Themed Base・Ubik・Rotating Display Base [BONUS PART]Copyright:© Kentarou Miura, STUDIO GAGA/HAKUSENSHAFor more details, visit our online store.

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Pre-Orders Open September 25: Berserk Slan The Princess of the uterine sea Statue News Provided By Prime 1 Studio Co., Ltd September 25, 2026, 06:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Retail



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