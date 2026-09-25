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Sandeep Marwah Appreciated For Eight Years Of Service To Indo-Iceland Cultural Relations
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI), was appreciated for his eight years of dedicated service as Chair of the Indo-Iceland Film and Cultural Forum.
The Forum was established in 2018 under the patronage of the then Ambassador of Iceland to India, H.E. Thorir Ibsen, with the objective of strengthening cultural relations between India and Iceland through cinema, media, education, art and cultural exchange. Dr. Marwah was nominated as its Chair at the time of its creation.
Expressing his gratitude, Dr. Sandeep Marwah said,“It has been a great honour to serve the Indo-Iceland Film and Cultural Forum for the past eight years. Iceland has been a valued partner in almost every major international event organised by ICMEI and Marwah Studios.”
He highlighted Iceland's association with prestigious programmes including the Global Film Festival Noida, Global Festival of Journalism Noida, Global Fashion Week Noida, Global Literary Festival Noida, International Festival of Documentary Films, International Festival of Cellphone Cinema and the AAFT Festival of Short Digital Films.
“These sustained associations have brought the people of India and Iceland closer through creative interaction and cultural diplomacy. We look forward to expanding our cooperation through film screenings, educational exchanges, joint productions, cultural delegations and tourism promotion,” Dr. Marwah added.
H.E. Benedikt Höskuldsson, Ambassador of Iceland to India, appreciated the consistent contribution of Dr. Sandeep Marwah towards promoting Iceland in India through the activities of the Forum.
“Dr. Sandeep Marwah's commitment and eight years of continuous service have contributed significantly to strengthening cultural understanding between Iceland and India. The Indo-Iceland Film and Cultural Forum provides a valuable platform for developing greater cooperation in cinema, arts, education and culture,” said H.E. Benedikt Höskuldsson.
The Indo-Iceland Film and Cultural Forum operates under ICMEI and continues to promote friendship, creative collaboration and people-to-people relations between the two nations.
The Forum was established in 2018 under the patronage of the then Ambassador of Iceland to India, H.E. Thorir Ibsen, with the objective of strengthening cultural relations between India and Iceland through cinema, media, education, art and cultural exchange. Dr. Marwah was nominated as its Chair at the time of its creation.
Expressing his gratitude, Dr. Sandeep Marwah said,“It has been a great honour to serve the Indo-Iceland Film and Cultural Forum for the past eight years. Iceland has been a valued partner in almost every major international event organised by ICMEI and Marwah Studios.”
He highlighted Iceland's association with prestigious programmes including the Global Film Festival Noida, Global Festival of Journalism Noida, Global Fashion Week Noida, Global Literary Festival Noida, International Festival of Documentary Films, International Festival of Cellphone Cinema and the AAFT Festival of Short Digital Films.
“These sustained associations have brought the people of India and Iceland closer through creative interaction and cultural diplomacy. We look forward to expanding our cooperation through film screenings, educational exchanges, joint productions, cultural delegations and tourism promotion,” Dr. Marwah added.
H.E. Benedikt Höskuldsson, Ambassador of Iceland to India, appreciated the consistent contribution of Dr. Sandeep Marwah towards promoting Iceland in India through the activities of the Forum.
“Dr. Sandeep Marwah's commitment and eight years of continuous service have contributed significantly to strengthening cultural understanding between Iceland and India. The Indo-Iceland Film and Cultural Forum provides a valuable platform for developing greater cooperation in cinema, arts, education and culture,” said H.E. Benedikt Höskuldsson.
The Indo-Iceland Film and Cultural Forum operates under ICMEI and continues to promote friendship, creative collaboration and people-to-people relations between the two nations.
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