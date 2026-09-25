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Buoyed By Strong Response For Electric Scooter And New Driveline Orders, Kinetic Engineering Announces Further INR 57 Crore Investment
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Pune, Maharashtra, September 24, 2026: Kinetic Engineering Limited (KEL), the flagship entity of the Kinetic Group, is further strengthening its growth momentum with an additional investment of approximately ₹57 crore towards expansion and growth. Of this, around ₹17 crore will be directed towards Capex, while ₹40 crore will be invested in expansion of its electric two-wheeler segment., underscoring KEL's continued commitment to its electric mobility ambitions. The investment is by way of last tranche of conversion of 44,51,000 warrants issued to promoters in March 2025.
The renewed investment comes at a time of growing traction for the brand on the ground. Kinetic has signed LOIs with 150+ dealers across the country, of which 60+ are already operational, backed by 3S (Sales, Service and Spares) facilities. This growing network is building a robust distribution ecosystem to support the company's expansion plans. The company has also received an encouraging market response, reflecting growing consumer confidence in the Kinetic EV proposition.
With this momentum, Kinetic is setting its sights on entering the top 10 electric vehicle brands in the country. Electric two-wheeler penetration is expected to reach approximately 26% by FY 2030 as per Kearney report making the current market size of 1.8mn to 7mn, creating a significant opportunity for Kinetic to expand its footprint, strengthen its market presence and scale its business in the years ahead.
A key part of this growth strategy is the Kinetic DX and DX+, which are gaining strong traction in the market. The scooters now offer up to 132 km of IDC range making them well suited for everyday commuting. Powered by upgraded 3.1 kWh LFP battery technology, the product combines enhanced range and durability with distinctive features such as 37-litre under-seat storage, Strong metal Body, Easy Charge, Easy Flip, Easy Key, Kinetic Assist and My Kiney voice-enabled features. The combination of its iconic design, practical technology and everyday usability has also earned the Kinetic DX the "Viewers' Choice EV Scooter of the Year" recognition.
Further reinforcing Kinetic's design-led approach, Kinetic Watts & Volts won two titles at the India's Best Design Awards 2026: India's Best In-House Design Studios 2026 and India's Best Design Project 2026. These recognitions reflect the company's focus on combining its iconic brand heritage with contemporary design, innovation and customer-centric engineering.
Reflecting the growing confidence of its own stakeholders, Kinetic's promoter shareholding has risen from 50% to 69.27% over the last four years. This significant increase in promoter participation reinforces stakeholder confidence in the company's long-term growth strategy and its ability to capitalise on the fast-evolving electric mobility landscape in India.
Commenting on the development, Mr. Ajinkya Firodia, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Kinetic Engineering Limited, said, "Kinetic Engineering is entering an exciting phase of growth, with strong momentum across both our automotive components and electric mobility businesses. Our auto-components business is seeing a healthy pipeline of new orders, which will support growth and help us work towards our target of improving EBITDA margins to around 12%. At the same time, the response to our Kinetic DX electric scooter has been encouraging, giving us confidence to expand our presence across markets. With continued investments in capacity, technology and our retail network, we are focused on scaling both businesses and building Kinetic into a leading and enduring player in India's electric mobility segment."
With a clear focus on execution and long-term growth, Kinetic Engineering is strengthening its capabilities across its businesses while building on its engineering heritage and market experience. The company remains focused on scaling sustainably, creating greater value for stakeholders and establishing Kinetic as a strong and enduring name in India's evolving mobility landscape.
The renewed investment comes at a time of growing traction for the brand on the ground. Kinetic has signed LOIs with 150+ dealers across the country, of which 60+ are already operational, backed by 3S (Sales, Service and Spares) facilities. This growing network is building a robust distribution ecosystem to support the company's expansion plans. The company has also received an encouraging market response, reflecting growing consumer confidence in the Kinetic EV proposition.
With this momentum, Kinetic is setting its sights on entering the top 10 electric vehicle brands in the country. Electric two-wheeler penetration is expected to reach approximately 26% by FY 2030 as per Kearney report making the current market size of 1.8mn to 7mn, creating a significant opportunity for Kinetic to expand its footprint, strengthen its market presence and scale its business in the years ahead.
A key part of this growth strategy is the Kinetic DX and DX+, which are gaining strong traction in the market. The scooters now offer up to 132 km of IDC range making them well suited for everyday commuting. Powered by upgraded 3.1 kWh LFP battery technology, the product combines enhanced range and durability with distinctive features such as 37-litre under-seat storage, Strong metal Body, Easy Charge, Easy Flip, Easy Key, Kinetic Assist and My Kiney voice-enabled features. The combination of its iconic design, practical technology and everyday usability has also earned the Kinetic DX the "Viewers' Choice EV Scooter of the Year" recognition.
Further reinforcing Kinetic's design-led approach, Kinetic Watts & Volts won two titles at the India's Best Design Awards 2026: India's Best In-House Design Studios 2026 and India's Best Design Project 2026. These recognitions reflect the company's focus on combining its iconic brand heritage with contemporary design, innovation and customer-centric engineering.
Reflecting the growing confidence of its own stakeholders, Kinetic's promoter shareholding has risen from 50% to 69.27% over the last four years. This significant increase in promoter participation reinforces stakeholder confidence in the company's long-term growth strategy and its ability to capitalise on the fast-evolving electric mobility landscape in India.
Commenting on the development, Mr. Ajinkya Firodia, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Kinetic Engineering Limited, said, "Kinetic Engineering is entering an exciting phase of growth, with strong momentum across both our automotive components and electric mobility businesses. Our auto-components business is seeing a healthy pipeline of new orders, which will support growth and help us work towards our target of improving EBITDA margins to around 12%. At the same time, the response to our Kinetic DX electric scooter has been encouraging, giving us confidence to expand our presence across markets. With continued investments in capacity, technology and our retail network, we are focused on scaling both businesses and building Kinetic into a leading and enduring player in India's electric mobility segment."
With a clear focus on execution and long-term growth, Kinetic Engineering is strengthening its capabilities across its businesses while building on its engineering heritage and market experience. The company remains focused on scaling sustainably, creating greater value for stakeholders and establishing Kinetic as a strong and enduring name in India's evolving mobility landscape.
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