ADF Down 267 Out Of 295 Drones Used By Russia To Attack Ukraine Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a Telegram post.

Starting at 18:00 on Thursday, September 24, the enemy attacked with 295 strike UAVs, including Shahed-type drones (52 of them jet-powered), Gerbera, Bandеrol/Dan-T, and Parodiya-type decoy drones launched from the areas of Oryol, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Shatalovo in Russia, as well as from temporarily occupied Donetsk and Hvardiiske in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aircraft, surface-to-air missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire teams of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 7:30 on Friday, September 25, air defenses had shot down/suppressed 267 enemy UAVs.

Hits were recorded at 16 locations, while debris from downed targets fell at four locations.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs still in Ukrainian airspace.

War update: 185 clashes on front line, 27 attacks repelled in Pokrovsk sector

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian drone attack overnight on September 25 caused damage in two districts of Kyiv. One person was injured.