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Transaction In Own Shares


2026-09-25 02:02:12
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY

( "Diversified", or the "Company" )

DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY (NYSE:DEC; LSE:DEC) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback program announced on March 20, 2025, the Company has purchased 80,000 shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share of the Company (the "Shares") in the market at a volume-weighted average price of $13.9561 per Share through Mizuho Securities USA LLC (MSUSA). The Shares acquired will, in due course, be cancelled.

Aggregated Information

Date of Purchase: September 24, 2026
Aggregate Number of Shares Purchased: 80,000
Lowest Price Paid per Share (USD): $13.80
Highest Price Paid per Share (USD): $14.015
Volume-Weighted Average Price Paid per Share (USD): $13.9561

Following the cancellation of Shares, Diversified will have 70,699,231 shares of common stock, in issue and no shares of common stock is held in treasury. This figure of 70,699,231 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), (as in force in the UK and as amended by the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Mizuho Securities USA LLC as part of the buyback program.

Schedule of Purchases

Aggregate number of ordinary shares acquired Daily volume weighted average price paid Daily highest price paid per share Daily lowest price per share Trading Venue
4728 13.9652 $14.01 $13.84 ARCX
6007 13.9847 $14.01 $13.91 ASPN
500 14.0100 $14.01 $14.01 BAML
215 13.9700 $14.01 $13.90 BATS
1000 13.9527 $14.01 $13.82 BATY
300 13.9667 $14.00 $13.91 EDGA
3666 13.9847 $14.01 $13.82 EDGX
50128 13.9417 $14.02 $13.80 IEXG
741 13.9744 $14.01 $13.89 JPMX
36 13.9900 $13.99 $13.99 MEMX
500 13.9960 $14.00 $13.98 SGMT
2236 13.9833 $14.01 $13.84 UBSA
800 13.9538 $14.01 $13.84 XBOS
100 13.8200 $13.82 $13.82 XCIS
5366 13.9784 $14.01 $13.84 XNAS
3677 13.9796 $14.01 $13.84 XNYS
Trading venue Currency
NYSE USD $13.9561 80,000


For further information, please contact:

Diversified Energy Company +1 973 856 2757
Doug Kris ...
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

About Diversified Energy Company

Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on acquiring, operating, and optimizing cash generating energy assets. Through our differentiated strategy, we acquire existing, long-life assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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