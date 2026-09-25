(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

25 September 2026 Transactions in Own Shares Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its current share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the“Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 18 September 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 10,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 440.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 448.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 444.024000





Date of purchase: 21 September 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 10,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 441.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 447.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 443.917950





Date of purchase: 22 September 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 10,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 445.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 450.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 448.254400





Date of purchase: 23 September 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 10,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 436.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 441.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 438.550650





Date of purchase: 24 September 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 10,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 430.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 438.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 432.212200

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the current Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 7,531,201 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 111,279,491 have voting rights and 5,068,312 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 608 445.500 18/09/2026 08:28:03 LSE 575 446.000 18/09/2026 08:34:05 LSE 100 446.000 18/09/2026 08:34:05 LSE 194 448.000 18/09/2026 09:14:09 LSE 64 448.000 18/09/2026 09:14:09 LSE 317 448.000 18/09/2026 09:14:09 LSE 54 446.500 18/09/2026 09:22:04 LSE 140 446.500 18/09/2026 09:22:04 LSE 242 446.500 18/09/2026 09:22:04 LSE 194 445.000 18/09/2026 09:23:31 LSE 105 444.500 18/09/2026 09:51:19 LSE 246 444.500 18/09/2026 09:51:20 LSE 202 445.000 18/09/2026 10:05:20 LSE 1815 444.000 18/09/2026 10:25:35 LSE 967 444.000 18/09/2026 10:25:35 LSE 200 444.000 18/09/2026 10:44:14 LSE 200 445.000 18/09/2026 10:51:08 LSE 194 445.500 18/09/2026 11:52:55 LSE 413 444.500 18/09/2026 12:16:00 LSE 275 444.000 18/09/2026 12:34:44 LSE 194 443.000 18/09/2026 13:06:06 LSE 503 443.000 18/09/2026 13:06:06 LSE 194 442.500 18/09/2026 13:07:45 LSE 310 441.500 18/09/2026 14:16:12 LSE 279 440.500 18/09/2026 14:53:50 LSE 404 440.500 18/09/2026 15:17:00 LSE 255 441.500 18/09/2026 15:30:29 LSE 3 441.500 18/09/2026 15:30:29 LSE 400 441.500 18/09/2026 15:30:29 LSE 353 441.500 18/09/2026 15:30:29 LSE 1283 444.500 21/09/2026 08:38:45 LSE 295 444.500 21/09/2026 08:38:45 LSE 226 446.000 21/09/2026 08:40:25 LSE 100 447.500 21/09/2026 09:20:03 LSE 742 447.500 21/09/2026 09:22:18 LSE 345 446.000 21/09/2026 09:22:44 LSE 441 444.500 21/09/2026 09:24:28 LSE 246 444.500 21/09/2026 09:24:28 LSE 412 444.000 21/09/2026 09:24:34 LSE 884 443.500 21/09/2026 09:24:43 LSE 1990 443.500 21/09/2026 09:24:51 LSE 1990 443.000 21/09/2026 09:25:00 LSE 1046 441.500 21/09/2026 09:25:21 LSE 777 445.500 22/09/2026 08:48:11 LSE 113 445.500 22/09/2026 08:48:11 LSE 260 445.000 22/09/2026 08:50:34 LSE 58 446.000 22/09/2026 09:13:41 LSE 277 446.000 22/09/2026 09:15:31 LSE 285 445.500 22/09/2026 09:30:27 LSE 421 447.000 22/09/2026 09:46:51 LSE 616 449.000 22/09/2026 09:50:05 LSE 211 448.000 22/09/2026 10:01:25 LSE 195 448.000 22/09/2026 10:19:05 LSE 442 447.500 22/09/2026 10:29:15 LSE 254 448.500 22/09/2026 10:46:48 LSE 329 449.500 22/09/2026 10:55:05 LSE 195 450.000 22/09/2026 11:06:16 LSE 923 449.500 22/09/2026 11:07:48 LSE 1917 449.500 22/09/2026 11:13:13 LSE 195 450.000 22/09/2026 11:13:39 LSE 978 449.500 22/09/2026 11:17:39 LSE 221 448.500 22/09/2026 11:21:04 LSE 561 447.500 22/09/2026 11:59:02 LSE 549 448.000 22/09/2026 12:59:18 LSE 223 448.000 22/09/2026 13:09:48 LSE 655 441.500 23/09/2026 08:01:09 LSE 222 441.500 23/09/2026 08:18:19 LSE 196 440.000 23/09/2026 08:30:15 LSE 196 440.000 23/09/2026 08:31:09 LSE 196 439.500 23/09/2026 08:54:52 LSE 516 439.500 23/09/2026 09:41:08 LSE 1008 438.500 23/09/2026 09:51:12 LSE 126 438.500 23/09/2026 09:51:12 LSE 85 438.500 23/09/2026 09:51:12 LSE 205 438.500 23/09/2026 10:14:22 LSE 268 438.500 23/09/2026 10:14:28 LSE 337 440.000 23/09/2026 10:24:22 LSE 201 439.500 23/09/2026 10:44:55 LSE 213 439.000 23/09/2026 11:16:36 LSE 2 438.500 23/09/2026 11:31:09 LSE 6 438.500 23/09/2026 11:31:09 LSE 199 438.500 23/09/2026 11:31:14 LSE 463 438.000 23/09/2026 12:09:50 LSE 49 437.500 23/09/2026 12:23:18 LSE 214 437.500 23/09/2026 12:23:18 LSE 214 437.000 23/09/2026 12:27:29 LSE 214 437.500 23/09/2026 13:08:42 LSE 267 437.500 23/09/2026 13:09:30 LSE 277 438.000 23/09/2026 13:29:04 LSE 301 437.000 23/09/2026 13:42:46 LSE 256 438.000 23/09/2026 13:59:52 LSE 62 437.500 23/09/2026 14:01:36 LSE 196 437.500 23/09/2026 14:09:09 LSE 220 437.500 23/09/2026 14:31:31 LSE 125 437.500 23/09/2026 14:31:31 LSE 75 437.500 23/09/2026 14:31:33 LSE 253 437.000 23/09/2026 14:41:40 LSE 514 436.000 23/09/2026 15:18:10 LSE 601 438.000 23/09/2026 15:42:28 LSE 208 438.000 23/09/2026 15:46:05 LSE 218 438.000 23/09/2026 15:46:50 LSE 624 439.500 23/09/2026 15:54:42 LSE 18 439.000 23/09/2026 16:00:29 LSE 394 438.500 24/09/2026 08:44:45 LSE 320 438.500 24/09/2026 08:44:45 LSE 320 437.000 24/09/2026 08:44:57 LSE 206 437.000 24/09/2026 08:44:57 LSE 807 434.000 24/09/2026 09:26:12 LSE 351 434.000 24/09/2026 09:26:12 LSE 303 432.500 24/09/2026 09:35:06 LSE 246 432.000 24/09/2026 10:13:10 LSE 241 432.000 24/09/2026 10:27:02 LSE 209 430.500 24/09/2026 10:38:04 LSE 299 430.000 24/09/2026 10:45:10 LSE 82 430.000 24/09/2026 10:45:10 LSE 11 430.000 24/09/2026 10:45:10 LSE 53 430.000 24/09/2026 10:45:10 LSE 397 432.000 24/09/2026 11:27:08 LSE 37 431.500 24/09/2026 11:47:00 LSE 158 432.000 24/09/2026 11:49:20 LSE 39 432.000 24/09/2026 11:49:20 LSE 126 431.500 24/09/2026 12:05:08 LSE 79 431.500 24/09/2026 12:05:12 LSE 206 432.500 24/09/2026 12:18:09 LSE 197 432.000 24/09/2026 13:03:26 LSE 218 433.000 24/09/2026 13:28:49 LSE 229 432.000 24/09/2026 13:45:08 LSE 197 431.000 24/09/2026 14:11:42 LSE 198 431.000 24/09/2026 14:12:00 LSE 246 431.000 24/09/2026 14:12:00 LSE 234 431.000 24/09/2026 14:35:19 LSE 252 430.500 24/09/2026 14:41:35 LSE 218 430.000 24/09/2026 14:43:36 LSE 62 430.000 24/09/2026 14:51:33 LSE 502 431.000 24/09/2026 14:55:14 LSE 225 430.500 24/09/2026 14:56:14 LSE 338 430.000 24/09/2026 14:56:15 LSE 400 430.000 24/09/2026 14:56:15 LSE 400 430.000 24/09/2026 14:56:15 LSE 225 430.500 24/09/2026 14:58:00 LSE 231 431.000 24/09/2026 15:14:24 LSE 393 430.500 24/09/2026 15:32:55 LSE 351 430.500 24/09/2026 15:32:55 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7443 821577

...

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

...al



About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight's diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

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