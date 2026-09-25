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Transaction In Own Shares


2026-09-25 02:02:12
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09
25 September 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its current share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the“Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 18 September 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 10,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 440.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 448.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 444.024000


Date of purchase: 21 September 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 10,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 441.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 447.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 443.917950


Date of purchase: 22 September 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 10,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 445.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 450.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 448.254400


Date of purchase: 23 September 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 10,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 436.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 441.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 438.550650


Date of purchase: 24 September 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 10,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 430.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 438.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 432.212200

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the current Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 7,531,201 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 111,279,491 have voting rights and 5,068,312 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue
608 445.500 18/09/2026 08:28:03 LSE
575 446.000 18/09/2026 08:34:05 LSE
100 446.000 18/09/2026 08:34:05 LSE
194 448.000 18/09/2026 09:14:09 LSE
64 448.000 18/09/2026 09:14:09 LSE
317 448.000 18/09/2026 09:14:09 LSE
54 446.500 18/09/2026 09:22:04 LSE
140 446.500 18/09/2026 09:22:04 LSE
242 446.500 18/09/2026 09:22:04 LSE
194 445.000 18/09/2026 09:23:31 LSE
105 444.500 18/09/2026 09:51:19 LSE
246 444.500 18/09/2026 09:51:20 LSE
202 445.000 18/09/2026 10:05:20 LSE
1815 444.000 18/09/2026 10:25:35 LSE
967 444.000 18/09/2026 10:25:35 LSE
200 444.000 18/09/2026 10:44:14 LSE
200 445.000 18/09/2026 10:51:08 LSE
194 445.500 18/09/2026 11:52:55 LSE
413 444.500 18/09/2026 12:16:00 LSE
275 444.000 18/09/2026 12:34:44 LSE
194 443.000 18/09/2026 13:06:06 LSE
503 443.000 18/09/2026 13:06:06 LSE
194 442.500 18/09/2026 13:07:45 LSE
310 441.500 18/09/2026 14:16:12 LSE
279 440.500 18/09/2026 14:53:50 LSE
404 440.500 18/09/2026 15:17:00 LSE
255 441.500 18/09/2026 15:30:29 LSE
3 441.500 18/09/2026 15:30:29 LSE
400 441.500 18/09/2026 15:30:29 LSE
353 441.500 18/09/2026 15:30:29 LSE
1283 444.500 21/09/2026 08:38:45 LSE
295 444.500 21/09/2026 08:38:45 LSE
226 446.000 21/09/2026 08:40:25 LSE
100 447.500 21/09/2026 09:20:03 LSE
742 447.500 21/09/2026 09:22:18 LSE
345 446.000 21/09/2026 09:22:44 LSE
441 444.500 21/09/2026 09:24:28 LSE
246 444.500 21/09/2026 09:24:28 LSE
412 444.000 21/09/2026 09:24:34 LSE
884 443.500 21/09/2026 09:24:43 LSE
1990 443.500 21/09/2026 09:24:51 LSE
1990 443.000 21/09/2026 09:25:00 LSE
1046 441.500 21/09/2026 09:25:21 LSE
777 445.500 22/09/2026 08:48:11 LSE
113 445.500 22/09/2026 08:48:11 LSE
260 445.000 22/09/2026 08:50:34 LSE
58 446.000 22/09/2026 09:13:41 LSE
277 446.000 22/09/2026 09:15:31 LSE
285 445.500 22/09/2026 09:30:27 LSE
421 447.000 22/09/2026 09:46:51 LSE
616 449.000 22/09/2026 09:50:05 LSE
211 448.000 22/09/2026 10:01:25 LSE
195 448.000 22/09/2026 10:19:05 LSE
442 447.500 22/09/2026 10:29:15 LSE
254 448.500 22/09/2026 10:46:48 LSE
329 449.500 22/09/2026 10:55:05 LSE
195 450.000 22/09/2026 11:06:16 LSE
923 449.500 22/09/2026 11:07:48 LSE
1917 449.500 22/09/2026 11:13:13 LSE
195 450.000 22/09/2026 11:13:39 LSE
978 449.500 22/09/2026 11:17:39 LSE
221 448.500 22/09/2026 11:21:04 LSE
561 447.500 22/09/2026 11:59:02 LSE
549 448.000 22/09/2026 12:59:18 LSE
223 448.000 22/09/2026 13:09:48 LSE
655 441.500 23/09/2026 08:01:09 LSE
222 441.500 23/09/2026 08:18:19 LSE
196 440.000 23/09/2026 08:30:15 LSE
196 440.000 23/09/2026 08:31:09 LSE
196 439.500 23/09/2026 08:54:52 LSE
516 439.500 23/09/2026 09:41:08 LSE
1008 438.500 23/09/2026 09:51:12 LSE
126 438.500 23/09/2026 09:51:12 LSE
85 438.500 23/09/2026 09:51:12 LSE
205 438.500 23/09/2026 10:14:22 LSE
268 438.500 23/09/2026 10:14:28 LSE
337 440.000 23/09/2026 10:24:22 LSE
201 439.500 23/09/2026 10:44:55 LSE
213 439.000 23/09/2026 11:16:36 LSE
2 438.500 23/09/2026 11:31:09 LSE
6 438.500 23/09/2026 11:31:09 LSE
199 438.500 23/09/2026 11:31:14 LSE
463 438.000 23/09/2026 12:09:50 LSE
49 437.500 23/09/2026 12:23:18 LSE
214 437.500 23/09/2026 12:23:18 LSE
214 437.000 23/09/2026 12:27:29 LSE
214 437.500 23/09/2026 13:08:42 LSE
267 437.500 23/09/2026 13:09:30 LSE
277 438.000 23/09/2026 13:29:04 LSE
301 437.000 23/09/2026 13:42:46 LSE
256 438.000 23/09/2026 13:59:52 LSE
62 437.500 23/09/2026 14:01:36 LSE
196 437.500 23/09/2026 14:09:09 LSE
220 437.500 23/09/2026 14:31:31 LSE
125 437.500 23/09/2026 14:31:31 LSE
75 437.500 23/09/2026 14:31:33 LSE
253 437.000 23/09/2026 14:41:40 LSE
514 436.000 23/09/2026 15:18:10 LSE
601 438.000 23/09/2026 15:42:28 LSE
208 438.000 23/09/2026 15:46:05 LSE
218 438.000 23/09/2026 15:46:50 LSE
624 439.500 23/09/2026 15:54:42 LSE
18 439.000 23/09/2026 16:00:29 LSE
394 438.500 24/09/2026 08:44:45 LSE
320 438.500 24/09/2026 08:44:45 LSE
320 437.000 24/09/2026 08:44:57 LSE
206 437.000 24/09/2026 08:44:57 LSE
807 434.000 24/09/2026 09:26:12 LSE
351 434.000 24/09/2026 09:26:12 LSE
303 432.500 24/09/2026 09:35:06 LSE
246 432.000 24/09/2026 10:13:10 LSE
241 432.000 24/09/2026 10:27:02 LSE
209 430.500 24/09/2026 10:38:04 LSE
299 430.000 24/09/2026 10:45:10 LSE
82 430.000 24/09/2026 10:45:10 LSE
11 430.000 24/09/2026 10:45:10 LSE
53 430.000 24/09/2026 10:45:10 LSE
397 432.000 24/09/2026 11:27:08 LSE
37 431.500 24/09/2026 11:47:00 LSE
158 432.000 24/09/2026 11:49:20 LSE
39 432.000 24/09/2026 11:49:20 LSE
126 431.500 24/09/2026 12:05:08 LSE
79 431.500 24/09/2026 12:05:12 LSE
206 432.500 24/09/2026 12:18:09 LSE
197 432.000 24/09/2026 13:03:26 LSE
218 433.000 24/09/2026 13:28:49 LSE
229 432.000 24/09/2026 13:45:08 LSE
197 431.000 24/09/2026 14:11:42 LSE
198 431.000 24/09/2026 14:12:00 LSE
246 431.000 24/09/2026 14:12:00 LSE
234 431.000 24/09/2026 14:35:19 LSE
252 430.500 24/09/2026 14:41:35 LSE
218 430.000 24/09/2026 14:43:36 LSE
62 430.000 24/09/2026 14:51:33 LSE
502 431.000 24/09/2026 14:55:14 LSE
225 430.500 24/09/2026 14:56:14 LSE
338 430.000 24/09/2026 14:56:15 LSE
400 430.000 24/09/2026 14:56:15 LSE
400 430.000 24/09/2026 14:56:15 LSE
225 430.500 24/09/2026 14:58:00 LSE
231 431.000 24/09/2026 15:14:24 LSE
393 430.500 24/09/2026 15:32:55 LSE
351 430.500 24/09/2026 15:32:55 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7443 821577
...

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
...al

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight's diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.


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