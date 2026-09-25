Bond Vigilantes On A Savage Hunt As Global Yields Run Wild

MENAFN - Asia Times) TOKYO - The bond vigilantes are back - and now they're patrolling every major debt market at once. As deficits balloon, spending runs unchecked and oil prices spike, investors are reasserting control over markets that once seemed shielded from shocks and sending yields skyrocketing.

The revolt spans the US, Japan, Europe and beyond as a deepening Iran war upends economic trajectories and markets alike. That's refocused markets on a problem that fell off the radar over the last decade: sheer oversupply.

Global debt topped US$365 trillion in early 2026 - nearly seven times the combined economic output of the US and China, according to the Institute for International Finance. The timing is pointed, as US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping staged a show of cooperation in Washington this week with very little in substance to show for it.

As Carlos Casanova, economist at Union Bancaire Privée, puts it:“The Trump-Xi summit extended the US-China trade truce by two months, but produced no major breakthroughs. The meeting was primarily focused on managing bilateral tensions, with AI competition, semiconductor controls, Chinese investment in the US and Taiwan remaining contentious issues.”

While Trump and Xi held talks that could've been an email, bond markets were sounding alarms about the chaotic global environment that both economies will encounter in 2026's final stretch.

“Every major bond market's feeling the heat at once,” says deVere Group CEO Nigel Green.“Anyone positioned for a global easing cycle has had the ground pulled from under them.”

Japan flashed the first warning, with 10-year yields hitting a 30-year high near 3%. This week, US Treasuries followed, with yields reaching levels unseen since 2007 - traders called it“Black Wednesday.” Thirty-year yields sit at 22-year highs; 10-year yields are at two-decade highs.

In Europe, French 10-year yields at 4.6% mark a new post-2008 financial crisis high. Yields in Greece and Italy have risen by similar magnitudes. Earlier this month, yields on Germany's 30-year Bund surged totheir highest since 2011, around 3.84%.

Capital Economics' John Higgins notes some see 5% on the US 10-year as a potential meltdown threshold - though he's not convinced that's the exact number; higher yields clearly threaten US fiscal sustainability and equities alike.

Verdence Capital's Megan Horneman warns the whole Treasury curve is turning into a headwind for risk assets, potentially setting up“a pretty messy end of year” for stocks.“When you see violent moves in the Treasury market, something ends up cracking,” she said.

Not everyone's alarmed, though. UBS Global Wealth Management still favors equity upside despite volatility from inflation, geopolitics, debt and AI-bubble fears. Yet Bank of America raised its year-end two-year yield forecast to 5%, with implications for credit across the $32 trillion US economy.

Things are likely even worse than the data show. IIF economist Emre Tiftik notes that higher inflation has helped contain debt ratios, masking underlying vulnerabilities.