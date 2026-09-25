Actress Aathmika: Our Awareness Or The Lack Of It Starts Having Direct Consequences On Our Own Lives!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Sep 25 (IANS) Actress Aathmika, who has delivered a number of impressive performances in Tamil cinema, on Friday observed that one's awareness or the lack of it could start having direct consequences on one's own life.

Taking to her social media timelines to pen her opinion on this thought, the actress wrote, "At some point, our awareness or the lack of it, starts having direct consequences in our own lives. We often think of consumption as something we do with our time. But what we watch, What we read, Who we follow and What we scroll through is also shaping who we are becoming."

Going on to explain what she meant by that, the actress further said, "The conversations we choose, the ideas we repeatedly expose ourselves to, the people whose lives we constantly watch, they slowly become part of how we see ourselves and the world."

She went on to say, "And it's interesting how much of our attention gets pulled into ego wars. Who's right. Who's bigger. Who's winning. Who's more successful. While we're busy measuring someone else's life, we can quietly lose sight of our own."

Aathmika wondered at what point does consuming someone else's growth become a substitute for pursuing one's own growth and wrote, "Maybe that's the conversation worth having. Less about who's winning. More about what is worth building about proving ourselves right. More about understanding what helps us move forward. Eventually, we don't just consume what we pay attention to. We become shaped by it!"

It may be recalled that the actress had in July this year penned about how it took a lot of courage for one to choose the life they wanted to live.

Taking to her Instagram page to pen her thoughts on living life on one's own terms, Aathmika observed, "I often share thoughts that come from my experiences. Sometimes people assume that I'm always going through something. But that's not really it.I think deeply. I reflect. I observe. I process. And sometimes I just put those thoughts into words because maybe somewhere, someone else feels the same."

She went on to add, "The truth is, choosing the life you want to live isn't always easy takes a lot of courage. But one thing I promised myself!!! No amount of disappointment, discomfort or misunderstanding gets to decide the way I choose to live."

Stating that she did not want her experiences to change the person she was, the actress went on to further say, "I still want to laugh, explore, love, learn and experience this life fully. Not because everything has been easy. But because I choose not to let the difficult parts take away the beautiful ones."