MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Branson to exhibit advanced welding and joining technologies that boost production flexibility, quality and connectivity at Fakuma 2026 (Booth A4-4220) | Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Global technology, software and engineering leader Emerson will present its latest Branson welding and joining technologies for plastics processing at Fakuma 2026 from October 12-16 in Friedrichshafen, Germany.

To remain competitive, manufacturers and OEMs processing plastic and metal applications must deliver consistent weld quality and precision while adapting quickly to new materials, part designs and production volumes. The Emerson booth (Hall A4, Booth 4220) will feature the company's latest Branson Polaris Ultrasonic welding platform, laser and heat staking technologies, automation solutions and Industry 4.0 connectivity gateways. Engineered for a wide range of applications, from automotive and medical devices to consumer electronics and packaging, these solutions help manufacturers optimize joining processes and improve throughput, uptime and product quality.

In the booth, show attendees can speak with Emerson experts, attend live demonstrations and see highlights from the comprehensive Branson welding and joining portfolio:

The Bransondemonstrates the flexibility of the recently launched, highly configurable. Consisting of power supplies, controllers and actuators that can be configured to match any application, the Polaris platform enables manufacturers to start with a benchtop system for development and proof of concept, then scale up to a fully automated production line. Visitors will see how real-time process data and secure connectivity to higher-level systems, such as programmable logic controllers (PLCs), give operators greater visibility and control over machine performance, supporting continuous process improvement, overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) and easier validation in regulated environments.Caption: The Branson Polaris Advanced Ultrasonic Welding System from Emerson is part of the highly configurable Polaris platform, enabling manufacturers to scale from benchtop development systems to fully automated production lines.

A live Bransondemonstration reveals how unique PulseStaking technology optimizes the heat staking process to join complex, delicate and heat-sensitive components to plastic moldings. With localized heating and cooling that protects nearby components and no vibration, particulates or burn marks, the GPX platform delivers high-quality joints, superior product aesthetics and reduced energy use, giving designers greater freedom to work with dissimilar materials, complex 3D geometries and fragile parts such as sensors and PCB boards.Caption: Unique PulseStaking technology in the Branson GPX platform from Emerson enables manufacturers to join complex, delicate and heat-sensitive components to plastic moldings with superior aesthetics and reduced energy use.

The Bransonshowcases advanced Simultaneous Through-Transmission Infrared® (STTlr®) laser welding technology for micro and small plastic parts. Visitors can see how the compact, servo-controlled GLX-1 combines superior weld strength and quality with exceptional speed and flexibility, while optional OPC-UA and Ethernet/IP data interfaces support the growing industry demand for automation and IIoT (Industry 4.0) capabilities, and as part of the GLX product line, the platform scales to larger parts and applications.Caption: The Branson GLX-1 Laser Welder from Emerson uses Simultaneous Through-Transmission Infrared (STTlr) laser welding technology to deliver superior weld strength and quality for micro to large size applications.

Thehighlights the versatility and flexibility of ultrasonic technology for automated and integrated welding applications. Available in a range of frequencies and power levels, DCX power supplies feature patented circuitry for outstanding performance and consistency, plus advanced capabilities including energy mode, a web interface for remote control, weld quality limits and EtherNet/IP and Profinet fieldbus connectivity for real-time distributed control by a PLC or over a network.Caption: Branson DCX Series Automation Power Supplies from Emerson offer versatile, flexible ultrasonic power supply technology with EtherNet/IP and Profinet connectivity for real-time distributed control.

Examples ofwill show how Branson engineers customize and can fully automate welding and assembly systems around its core joining technologies. From integrated feeding and handling to multi-station assembly cells, these turnkey solutions are tailored to each customer's parts, processes and production targets, helping manufacturers increase throughput and repeatability while reducing labor and cycle times.

demonstrates how Branson welding machines integrate seamlessly into smart factory environments. The Data Interface Gateway (DIG) connects up to 10 welding machines to the customer's IT network via OPC-UA, automatically recognizing connected machines and providing status information and process data while enabling machine control from the production system. The Fieldbus Interface Gateway (FIG) links Branson machines to the line or automation controller via fieldbus, delivering status and process data to the fieldbus master and enabling control of up to 10 welding machines. The Service Interface Gateway (SIG) provides secure, VPN-based remote service access for online support, diagnostics and software updates by the Emerson service organization, plus local functions such as synchronization and backup of tool recipe, machine users and date/time across multiple Branson products. This will be highlighted on a visual display.Caption: Branson connectivity gateways from Emerson – the Data Interface Gateway (DIG), Fieldbus Interface Gateway (FIG) and Service Interface Gateway (SIG) – integrate welding machines into smart factory environments and enable secure remote service.

Visit Branson in [Hall A4, Booth 4220] at Fakuma 2026 and learn more about the company's comprehensive range of Branson welding and joining technologies at Emerson/Branson.