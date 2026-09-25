S Jaishankar Holds Key Meetings With Armenia, Barbados, Iraq At UNGA81

Diplomatic Engagements with Armenia, Iraq and Americas

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday (local time) continued his intensive diplomatic outreach on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA81) in New York, holding a series of meetings with his counterparts from Armenia, Barbados and Iraq, besides meeting Panama President Jose Raul Mulino.

Jaishankar shared details of the engagements in a series of posts on X, highlighting discussions on bilateral cooperation, regional developments and broader international issues. "Good seeing FM Ararat Mirzoyan of Armenia," Jaishankar said after meeting Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

The External Affairs Minister also held a meeting with Barbados Foreign Minister Christopher Peter Sinckler. "Quick catch-up with Barbados FM Christopher Peter Sinckler #UNGA81," Jaishankar posted on X.

Jaishankar's engagement with Iraq focused particularly on developments in West Asia as well as India's economic and energy cooperation with Baghdad. "A real pleasure to meet DPM & FM Fuad Hussein of Iraq at UN HQ. Exchanged perspectives on developments in West Asia. Also discussed our economic and energy ties," he said.

The External Affairs Minister also met Panama President Jose Raul Mulino during his UNGA engagements. "Privileged to meet President Jose Raul Mulino of Panama," Jaishankar said.

Bilateral Talks with UK, Central Asia and Caribbean Nations

The latest meetings form part of Jaishankar's broader diplomatic outreach during the UNGA, where he has held discussions with leaders and foreign ministers from several regions on bilateral ties, regional developments and multilateral cooperation.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar began the fourth day of his UNGA81 engagements with a meeting with Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne. "Delighted to start Day 4 #UNGA81 with a meeting with PM Gaston Browne of Antigua and Barbuda," Jaishankar posted.

According to Jaishankar, discussions with Browne covered India's development partnership, capacity building and climate change cooperation. He also highlighted India's commitment to the success of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

Jaishankar also met UNOPS Chief Jorge Moreira da Silva at the UN headquarters and appreciated the organisation's contribution to facilitating logistics in challenging situations.

The External Affairs Minister held talks with UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband as well, with discussions covering bilateral ties and global challenges, including food and energy concerns arising from conflicts.

His engagements also extended to Central Asia. Following his meeting with Tajikistan Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Jaishankar said the two sides discussed regional developments and longstanding bilateral cooperation. "So glad to meet my friend FM Sirojiddin Muhriddin of Tajikistan. A good discussion on the region and our longstanding bilateral cooperation," he said.

Further High-Level Meetings

Jaishankar has also met Australian Senator Penny Wong, Uruguayan President Yamandu Orsi, Maldives Foreign Minister Iruthisham Adam, Ghanaian Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna during his UNGA engagements.

His discussions with Maldives Foreign Minister Iruthisham Adam focused on bilateral ties and multilateral cooperation, while his meeting with Ghana's Foreign Minister covered avenues for strengthening bilateral relations as well as regional and global developments.

With Estonia's Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, Jaishankar discussed the Ukraine conflict, its implications and multilateral cooperation.

The series of meetings underlines India's broad diplomatic engagement at UNGA81, with Jaishankar engaging partners across regions on bilateral cooperation, economic and energy ties, regional security, development partnerships and major global challenges. (ANI)

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