Houston Software Company Announces Univah Film Engine Pre-Release For Real-Time Filmmaking And Animation

Univah Pro Real-Time Planetary Rendering

Univah Pro is now available for pre-release purchase, giving filmmakers access to the world's first Film Engine built from scratch while development continues

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Stephanie Michaels Software Company today announced the pre-release availability of Univah Pro, the world's first native Film Engine built from scratch specifically for real-time filmmaking, real-time animation and real-time rendering, powered by its proprietary motion graphics system, rReligionVFXTM.Rather than waiting until development is complete, the company is making Univah Pro available to customers now, allowing filmmakers, animators, VFX artists and creators to use the Film Engine while new capabilities continue to be developed. All prices listed on the company's website are 65% off during the pre-release period. Univah is sold as a monthly subscription or a one-time perpetual license. Once development is complete, the introductory discount ends.The Univah Film Engine is designed to bring near-final visual quality directly into the real-time viewport, giving filmmakers the ability to see lighting, atmosphere, effects, shadows, environments and simulations as they work rather than relying on traditional offline rendering, generative AI or render farms for visual feedback.Since Univah was first announced in 2021, the Film Engine has expanded with advanced systems for real-time animation, rendering, physics and cinematic environments.Univah capabilities include:Double Precision Planetary Rendering System - Create planetary environments and cinematic transitions from ground level to space.Black Hole System - Create and customize cinematic black-hole environments and space phenomena.Animated FBX Scene Import - Import animated FBX models and scenes for real-time filmmaking and visualization.Advanced Physics - Real-time physical simulation for dynamic cinematic scenes.Water Physics - Create interactive water environments and physical water simulations.Soft Cloth Simulation - Simulate cloth and other soft-body materials in real time.Atmosphere and Volumetric Systems - Build skies, clouds, planetary atmospheres and environmental effects.Real-Time Lighting and Shadows - Preview cinematic lighting directly in the Film Engine viewport.Univah is designed specifically around the needs of filmmaking and animation rather than adapting a traditional game-engine workflow to cinematic production. The company describes Univah as a new category of software: a native Film Engine built specifically for filmmakers.Video demonstrations of Univah's real-time animation software, planetary rendering, physics, water, cloth, atmospheric systems and other Film Engine capabilities are available through the company's YouTube channel.The Univah Software EcosystemThe Univah product ecosystem includes:Univah ProTM - Professional real-time filmmaking and animation software powered by the Univah Film EngineTM and rReligionVFXTM.Univah LiteTM - A lightweight entry point into the Univah Film Engine for students, educators, creators and filmmakers.The Univah Film Engine SDKTM - Development technology for programmers creating custom filmmaking, graphics and visual-effects applications using Univah's Film Engine technology.rReligionVFXTM - Univah's proprietary procedural visual-effects and distribution system for creating complex visual arrangements, effects and cinematic motion graphics.“The goal has always been to build a powerful real-time software that anyone could learn in one day without having any prior experience in animation,” said Stephanie Iketuonye Michaels, Founder and CEO of The Stephanie Michaels Software Company.“We are now at the point where people can actually use Univah Pro while we continue building it. We want filmmakers to experience the technology as it evolves rather than waiting on the sidelines for a final version.”Univah Pro is currently available for pre-release purchase through the company's website, with 65% off current pricing during the development period.About The Stephanie Michaels Software CompanyThe Stephanie Michaels Software Company is a 100% NON-AI software company developing proprietary technology for filmmaking, animation, visual effects and character creation. Its software operates entirely offline, without reliance on AI cloud servers or cloud-based infrastructure.The company's product portfolio includes The Univah Film EngineTM, The Univah Film Engine SDKTM, rReligionVFXTM (also known as rReligionTM), and the make meTM character creator. Built entirely from scratch, these technologies have been publicly developed and commercialized by The Stephanie Michaels Software Company since 2021.The company is the exclusive owner of its software, technology and associated intellectual property.Media & Product Information:

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Real-Time Creation of Black Holes and Planets In Univah

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Houston Software Company Announces Univah Film Engine Pre-Release for Real-Time Filmmaking and Animation News Provided By The Stephanie Michaels Software Company September 25, 2026, 05:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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