Syndacast Brings Chatgpt (Openai) Advertising Opportunities To Hotels And Travel Brands

Tom Nguyen MD at Syndacast

Syndacast expands its media offering into the emerging ChatGPT (OpenAI) environment, helping hotels reach travellers where trip research increasingly happens.

- Tom Nguyen, MD of Syndacast

BANGKOK, BANGKOK, THAILAND, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Syndacast, an APAC's prominent performance-driven digital marketing company dedicated to hospitality, has announced that it now offers advertising opportunities on ChatGPT Ads (OpenAI) for hotels, resorts, destinations and travel businesses.

The move gives hospitality brands another emerging channel to consider as the way travellers discover information, research destinations and make travel decisions continues to evolve.

For hotels, the opportunity is particularly relevant. The traditional path from search to booking is no longer limited to search engines, online travel agencies and social platforms. Travellers increasingly use conversational AI to explore destinations, compare options, understand neighbourhoods, plan itineraries and narrow down where they want to stay.

Syndacast sees this as the next evolution of travel discovery.

From search results to conversations:

For decades, hotel marketers have competed for visibility through search results, display advertising, social media, metasearch and online travel platforms.

Generative AI introduces a different environment.

Instead of entering a short keyword and scanning a page of links, a traveller can ask a much more detailed question:

“Where should I stay in Bangkok if I want great restaurants, nightlife and easy access to the BTS?”

Or:

“I'm looking for a luxury beachfront resort in Phuket for a five-night honeymoon. What should I consider?”

These conversations can involve destination discovery, hotel research, comparisons and trip planning-all within a single interaction.

For hotel marketers, this creates a new question:

How will your hotel appear when travellers start their journey with AI?

Syndacast's ChatGPT advertising offering is designed to help hospitality brands participate in this emerging media environment while applying the same performance-driven thinking used across other digital channels.

Built for hotels, not generic advertisers:

Syndacast has specialised in hospitality digital marketing since 2008, working with hotel groups, luxury resorts and independent properties across Asia and international markets. Its approach to ChatGPT advertising therefore starts with the hotel rather than the advertising platform.

Campaign planning can consider factors such as:

Hotel positioning and product strengths

Destination and neighbourhood appeal

Priority feeder markets

Traveller intent and trip-planning behaviour

Seasonality and demand patterns

Brand and non-brand demand

Direct-booking objectives

The relationship between paid media and the wider hotel marketing ecosystem

This is particularly important for hotels because the value of an advertising opportunity is not simply measured by impressions.

The right traveller, from the right market, at the right point in the decision journey, is what matters.

A new layer in the hotel marketing mix:

Syndacast does not view ChatGPT advertising as a replacement for Google, social media, programmatic or metasearch. Instead, it represents another potential layer in the hospitality media mix. Search remains important for capturing existing demand. Social can help create interest and influence consideration. Programmatic can build reach and audience exposure. Metasearch can connect travellers with hotel rates when they are closer to booking.

Conversational AI introduces another environment: the travel research conversation. For hotels, this could create opportunities to reach travellers while they are actively exploring destinations, accommodation options and travel ideas. The role of the hotel marketer will increasingly be to understand how these environments work together rather than treating every channel as an isolated campaign.

Why now?

The travel industry has always been particularly sensitive to changes in how consumers discover information. The rise of online travel agencies transformed hotel distribution. Search changed how travellers found properties. Social media changed how destinations and hotels built desire. Mobile changed how people researched and booked while travelling.

Generative AI represents another shift in that journey. As consumers become more comfortable asking AI tools for recommendations, explanations and trip-planning assistance, hospitality brands need to understand where advertising and visibility fit into this new behaviour. For hotel companies, waiting until the channel becomes mature may mean entering after competitors have already learned how to use it. Syndacast believes the more useful approach is to start understanding the environment now, test appropriately and build knowledge alongside the evolution of the platform.

Performance still comes first:

While the environment may be new, Syndacast's philosophy is not. The company continues to focus on performance-driven digital marketing rather than advertising for the sake of visibility. For hotels, that means starting with the commercial objective, understanding the property's demand profile and identifying where media can contribute meaningfully to the guest journey.

The technology may be new. The discipline behind the marketing should not be. With ChatGPT advertising now available as part of its offering, Syndacast can help hotel and travel brands assess the opportunity, identify relevant use cases and develop campaigns aligned with their broader digital marketing strategy.

For hotels thinking beyond traditional search:

The next generation of travel discovery is likely to be more conversational, more personalised and increasingly influenced by AI.

For hotel marketers, that raises an important strategic question: When a traveller stops searching and starts asking, will your brand be ready?

Syndacast is now working with hotels, resorts, tourism businesses and travel brands interested in exploring ChatGPT advertising as part of their digital media strategy. For more information or to discuss opportunities for your hotel or travel business, email:...

Syndacast: Performance-driven digital marketing. Dedicated to hospitality.

Nguyen Truong Tung

Syndacast Co. Ltd,

+66 87 718 4166

email us here

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