MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) S&P Dow Jones Indices and Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. Close the Market

September 24, 2026 4:49 PM EDT | Source: Toronto Stock Exchange

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2026) - Anu Ganti, Head of U.S. Index Investment Strategy, S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI"), Aime Bwakira, Head of Product, Canada, Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. ("Vanguard") and their teams, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to close the market to celebrate the longstanding collaboration and collaboration and teamwork between S&P Dow Jones Indices and Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. by hosting the Toronto Indexing Forum at TSX.



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The exclusive advisor event brought together industry leaders and financial advisors to discuss key trends shaping the investment landscape, including the evolution of active versus passive investing, index construction, ETF liquidity, portfolio diversification, and the growing role of indexing in meeting the needs of cost-conscious investors. The program also featured a TMX closing bell ceremony, underscoring the shared commitment of S&P DJI and Vanguard to advancing advisor education and fostering greater understanding of index-based investing. By combining market insights with practical portfolio applications, the event provided advisors with actionable perspectives on navigating today's evolving investment environment.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Silke Mcguiness

Head of Communications

S&P Global

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Source: Toronto Stock Exchange