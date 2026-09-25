UAE Residents Urged To Attend Funeral Prayer Of Woman Who Died While Giving Birth To Twins

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) A young woman, Marwa, passed away while giving birth to twins, according to an announcement shared by Janaza UAE.

The woman had no family in the UAE apart from her husband, prompting the social media account to call on residents to attend her funeral prayer.“She has no family here except her husband. Be her family and brothers,” the appeal said.

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Her Janazah (funeral) prayer will be offered after the Asr prayer on Friday, September 25, at Al Qusais Cemetery Mosque in Dubai. Hundreds of social media users expressed their condolences and offered prayers for Marwa, her husband and her newborn children.

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