Gyanesh Kumar Education: From IAS Officer To CEC, Know His Degrees And Qualifications

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Gyanesh Kumar recently hit the news headlines over the SIR controversy. He is the Chief Election Commissioner of India. But do you know his educational background? Check out this photo gallery to know all the details about his degrees and career.

Gyanesh Kumar successfully conducted peaceful assembly elections in West Bengal and other states. But he recently faced massive backlash over the SIR or Special Intensive Revision of voter lists. Opposition leaders slammed him for alleged manipulation. Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee even demanded his arrest. So, who exactly is Gyanesh Kumar and what is his educational background?

Gyanesh Kumar hails from Agra, Uttar Pradesh. He completed his school education in Agra itself. He then cracked the JEE Main and Advanced exams. He pursued a B.Tech degree in Civil Engineering from IIT Kanpur. He studied Business Finance at ICFAI after his graduation. He also earned a degree in Environmental Economics from Harvard University in the USA.

Election Commission records show his long administrative career. Gyanesh Kumar started his professional journey as a 1988-batch IAS officer of the Kerala cadre. He handled several key government positions across different states and the central government. Now, this veteran officer finds himself right in the middle of a massive political controversy.

He served in multiple top roles under the Kerala state government. Gyanesh Kumar worked as the Sub Collector of Adoor. He also served as the Managing Director of the Kerala State Development Corporation for SC/ST. He later took charge as the Municipal Commissioner of the Corporation of Cochin and the Managing Director of the Kerala State Cooperative Bank.

Gyanesh Kumar also managed crucial responsibilities in various central government ministries. He worked as the Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Defence. He served as the Joint Secretary and Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs. He later became the Secretary of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and the Ministry of Cooperation. He retired from the Cooperation Ministry on January 31, 2024.

The central government gave him the most crucial national duty after his successful administrative stints. He joined as an Election Commissioner on March 15, 2024. He then took charge as the 26th Chief Election Commissioner of India on February 19, 2025. The Election Commission soon started the SIR process in states like Bihar and West Bengal. This move sparked the current political debate.

The Election Commission committee includes the CEC and two other members. A recent report by The Indian Express created a massive storm in national politics. The report revealed serious disagreements between the CEC and the other two commissioners over the SIR process. The two commissioners reportedly filed 14 dissent notes in the last 10 months. This revelation triggered a fresh controversy over the voter list revision.