Angad Bedi Remembers Father Bishan Singh Bedi On His 80Th Birth Anniversary: Added Your Name To Mine

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Actor Angad Bedi has remembered his late father, legendary cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi, on his 80th birth anniversary on Friday. He spoke about his legacy and the changes in their lives since his passing.

Angad shared a video montage featuring his late father from his cricketing days, moments with family, photographs with daughter-in-law Neha Dhupia and hid grandchildren.

Angad wrote in the caption:“Happy 80th today, Dad. Hope you are at peace with yourself. Mehr and Guriq are growing up well. Guriq has taken to cricket and football and Mehr is pushing herself in swimming and track n field.. Both the Nehas are fine (sic).”

He added:“Suhavi is shaping up well under gush pa guidance.. wished to share that your mrs is launching your book today.. and has done a splendid job in carrying the entire event on her shoulders.. giving credit where its due.. Gautam too is well (sic).”

Angad said that he celebrates his father every day.

“We all celebrate you everyday.. today just is extra special. I miss you, and you will be happy to know that im still running. Been a while since i filled you in.. We moved to a new house.. what else!!! yes everything else is still the same (sic)..”

Angad revealed that he has now added his father's name to his.

“Oh one more thing.. I added your name to mine.. Speak soon... Your Son..Angad Bishan Singh Bedi(sic).”

Bishan Singh Bedi passed away in New Delhi on 23 October 2023, at the age of 77.

As for Angad, he was last seen in the 2023 Telugu romantic drama Hi Nanna, directed by Shouryuv. The film stars Nani and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles alongside Kiara Khanna, Jayaram and Priyadarshi Pulikonda.

The plot follows six-year-old Mahi, a girl battling cystic fibrosis, who lives with her loving father, Viraj. Her quest to learn about her absent mother leads to a chance encounter with Yashna, a woman unknowingly connected to her past, unraveling a heartfelt story of lost memories, love, and destiny.