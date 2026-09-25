70,000 Rural Youth To Begin Skill Training Under DDU-GKY 2.0 From Oct

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) The government on Friday said that around 70,000 rural youth are expected to commence skill training from October under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya-Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) 2.0.

As per the DDU-GKY 2.0 portal, allocations of 5.6 lakh targets towards more than 1,200 projects to the Project Implementation Agencies (PIAs) have been done by 24 states/UTs.

“Other states are in the advanced stages of target allocations. Across the country in 24 States/UTs, 2,015 batches involving around 70,000 rural youth are expected to commence their training in October 2026,” said the Ministry of Rural Development in a statement.

DDU-GKY is a Centrally sponsored scheme providing placement-related skill training to poor rural youth.

The duration of the training varies from 3 months to 12 months. All the 31 participating States/UTs have been allocated more than 9 lakhs targets under the DDU-GKY 2.0 for the 2-year period (2026-28).

Review meetings in phases are being held with the States/UTs to gather momentum in the processes leading to batch commencements, said the ministry.

States/UTs have to mobilise rural youth and to organise placement linked skill training, as per demand, in PPP mode, in National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) aligned courses, enabling sustained employability of the beneficiaries.

The Ministry called upon States/UTs to accelerate the allocation of targets to Project Implementing Agencies (PIAs) and commence batches as per envisaged timelines.

States/UTs are supposed to ensure allocation of targets to PIAs for commencement of trainings latest by October 31.

For many rural youth, that path begins with an opportunity to learn, work, and build new sources of earning. That is where the DDU-GKY enters the story.

Launched on September 25, 2014, under the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM), DDU-GKY focuses on youth from marginalised and vulnerable rural households.

It provides placement-linked skill training aimed at sustainable livelihoods. The programme targets youth aged 15 to 35 years, linking skill training with employment opportunities.

The revised DDU-GKY 2.0 framework places greater emphasis on industry-led training, sustainable employment, post-placement support, upskilling, and reskilling.

As of June 2026, 18.45 lakh rural youth have been trained under DDU-GKY, while 12.35 lakh have been placed.

-IANS

na/