Brian Cooper Dill of TURF ZONE USA Donates 55 Rolls of Artificial Turf to Colegio Los Cabos

Brian Cooper Dill, founder of TURF ZONE USA, has donated 55 rolls of artificial turf to Colegio Los Cabos,

“We are honored to support Colegio Los Cabos,” said Brian Cooper Dill.“This school has been part of my family's journey, and donating these 55 rolls of turf is a meaningful way to support its students, staff, and future.”

Brian Cooper Dill: The donated turf is expected to support improvements to the school's grounds and activity areas, creating a cleaner, more durable, and more versatile environment for students and the broader school community.

Brian Cooper Dill, whose daughter is an alumna of the school's elementary program. This personal connection made the contribution a meaningful opportunity to give back to a community that has played an important role in his family's life.

Brian Cooper Dill, founder of TURF ZONE USA, has donated 55 rolls of artificial turf to Colegio Los Cabos,

- Brian Cooper Dill

LOS CABOS, BAJA SUR, MEXICO, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Brian Cooper Dill of TURF ZONE USA Donates 55 Rolls of Artificial Turf to Colegio Los Cabos

Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur - September 25, 2026 - Brian Cooper Dill, founder of TURF ZONE USA, has donated 55 rolls of artificial turf to Colegio Los Cabos, supporting the school's continued commitment to providing students with modern, high-quality educational and athletic facilities.

The donation carries special meaning for Dill, whose daughter is an alumna of the school's elementary program. This personal connection made the contribution a meaningful opportunity to give back to a community that has played an important role in his family's life.

“We are honored to support Colegio Los Cabos,” said Brian Cooper Dill.“This school has been part of my family's journey, and donating these 55 rolls of turf is a meaningful way to support its students, staff, and future.”

Colegio Los Cabos is proud to be the first and only private high school in Cabo San Lucas and Baja California Sur accredited with the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme, a two-year program for students in grades 11 and 12.

The school is also fully certified by the Dirección General de Bachillerato (DGB), the high school division of Mexico's national education authority, the Secretaría de Educación Pública (SEP). Graduates receive the official SEP high school diploma and, if they meet the required qualifications, may also earn an International Baccalaureate Diploma.

The donated turf is expected to support improvements to the school's grounds and activity areas, creating a cleaner, more durable, and more versatile environment for students and the broader school community.

For more information, visit turfzoneusa.

About TURF ZONE USA

TURF ZONE USA provides artificial turf installation, maintenance, and outdoor surface solutions for residential, commercial, institutional, and athletic properties.

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American Data Company

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Brian Cooper Dill of TURF ZONE USA Donates 55 Rolls of Artificial Turf to Colegio Los Cabos News Provided By American Data Company September 25, 2026, 04:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Environment, World & Regional



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