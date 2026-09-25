Icallify Announces Advanced Auto Dialer Software To Automate Outbound Calling And Improve Agent

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 24, 2026 6:18 am - iCallify's Auto Dialer Software helps businesses automate outbound calling with Predictive, Power, Preview, and IVR Dialers. It improves agent productivity with automated dialing, campaign management, and advanced call management features.

London, UK – September 24, 2026 – iCallify, a provider of intelligent call center software, has announced its Auto Dialer Software for Call Centers, designed to automate outbound dialing, reduce manual dialing effort, improve agent utilization, and support more efficient calling campaigns. The software provides multiple dialing modes, campaign management capabilities, call monitoring, analytics, CRM integration, and other tools for managing outbound communication.

As businesses and contact centers manage growing volumes of outbound calls, manually dialing each number can consume valuable agent time and make campaign management more difficult. iCallify's Auto Dialer Software automates the dialing process and provides different dialing modes that businesses can configure according to campaign requirements, agent availability, and calling objectives.

The platform supports Predictive Dialer, Power Dialer, Preview Dialer, and IVR Dialer modes. Predictive dialing can place multiple calls based on agent availability, Power Dialer automatically moves to the next number after a call ends, Preview Dialer gives agents contact information before dialing, and IVR Dialer enables automated message broadcasting for campaigns such as reminders, alerts, and notifications.

“Outbound calling requires more than simply dialing numbers from a contact list. Businesses need automation, campaign visibility, flexible dialing modes, and tools that help agents focus on meaningful customer conversations,” said a spokesperson for iCallify.“Our Auto Dialer Software brings these capabilities together to help businesses organize outbound campaigns, automate repetitive dialing activities, and monitor calling performance from a centralized platform.”

Intelligent Features for Automated Outbound Calling

iCallify's Auto Dialer Software includes features designed to support automated and data-driven outbound calling, including:

Multiple Dialing Modes including Predictive, Power, Preview, and IVR Dialers

Automated Dialing to reduce manual number entry

CTI Integration for accessing customer information during calls

Pacing Ratio Controls to adjust dialing speed based on agent availability

Answering Machine Detection to identify and skip answering machines

Call Recording for quality assurance, training, and review

Live Call Monitoring for real-time agent supervision

Reports and Analytics for tracking campaigns and agent performance

Whisper Coaching for providing real-time guidance to agents

Call Transfer for transferring calls between agents or departments

DNC Filter for filtering numbers on Do Not Call lists

CRM Integration for connecting calling activity with customer data

Flexible Dialing Modes for Different Campaign Requirements

iCallify provides multiple auto dialing modes so businesses can select a calling approach according to their campaign requirements.

Predictive Dialer uses agent availability and dialing ratios to place multiple calls and help reduce idle time. It can be used for lead filtering, cold calling, telemarketing, surveys, and telesales campaigns.

Power Dialer automatically dials the next number after a call is disconnected, providing a balance between dialing speed and agent availability. It can support sales, survey, and feedback campaigns.

Preview Dialer allows agents to view lead information before proceeding with a call. This gives agents an opportunity to review customer details and prepare for the conversation before dialing.

IVR Dialer supports automated message broadcasting for use cases such as appointment reminders, alerts, promotional messages, and other large-scale communication campaigns.

Designed to Improve Outbound Agent Productivity

By automating repetitive dialing activities, iCallify enables agents to spend less time manually entering telephone numbers and more time handling live customer conversations. The platform also provides tools such as answering machine detection, call monitoring, call recording, and campaign reporting to support day-to-day outbound operations.

The software's pacing controls can adjust dialing activity according to agent availability, while real-time monitoring and analytics provide managers with visibility into campaign and agent performance.

Connecting Customer Data with Calling Campaigns

iCallify's Auto Dialer Software supports CTI and CRM integration, allowing customer information and calling activity to be connected with existing business workflows. The platform also provides CRM integrations that can automatically log and synchronize team calling activity, helping reduce manual data entry.

These capabilities can support sales teams, telemarketing operations, lead-generation campaigns, surveys, customer follow-ups, and other outbound communication requirements.

Supporting Different Business and Campaign Needs

Auto dialer technology can be used across various outbound communication scenarios, including sales outreach, lead generation, telemarketing, surveys, customer follow-ups, appointment reminders, and automated notifications. iCallify's multiple dialing modes allow businesses to configure their calling approach based on the nature of each campaign.

The platform also supports features such as DNC filtering, call recording, monitoring, reporting, and CRM integration to help businesses manage outbound campaigns within a centralized software environment.

Helping Businesses Automate Outbound Communication

By combining automated dialing, multiple dialing modes, campaign capabilities, call monitoring, analytics, CRM integration, and agent coaching tools, iCallify's Auto Dialer Software provides a centralized platform for managing outbound calling activities.

Businesses can use the software to automate dialing workflows, organize calling campaigns, monitor agent activity, connect customer data with calls, and gain greater visibility into outbound calling performance.

About iCallify

iCallify is an intelligent call center software platform designed to support inbound, outbound, and blended calling operations. Its platform includes capabilities such as auto dialing, predictive dialing, power dialing, preview dialing, IVR, call routing, monitoring, reporting, CRM integration, and other contact center features.

For more information about iCallify's Auto Dialer Software, visit: