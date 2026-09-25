Top Gun PGM Expands Nationwide As A Leading Platinum Group Metals Recycling Company

Top Gun Platinum Group Metals is a PGM recycling company providing nationwide catalytic converter recycling and precious metal recovery services.

Top Gun PGM processes recyclable automotive spark plugs as part of its platinum group metals recycling operations, helping recover valuable materials from end-of-life automotive components.

The Texas-based PGM recycling company provides catalytic converter recycling, PGM purchasing, assaying and refining services across the United States.

FLORESVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Top Gun Platinum Group Metals is a precious-metals recovery and recycling company specializing in the recovery, analysis and trading of platinum, palladium and rhodium from catalytic converters and other automotive materials. Based in Floresville, Texas, the company serves auto salvage operations, scrap businesses, automotive suppliers and catalyst recyclers nationwide, providing PGM purchasing, assaying, toll refining and logistics services. Designed to maximize material value and streamline complex supply chains, Top Gun PGM combines high-precision laboratory analysis with transparent pricing and rapid payouts for commercial sellers across all 50 states.As Owner Chad Copeland explains,“Our priority is providing auto salvage yards and scrap businesses across the country with complete transparency, accurate assay analysis, and straightforward logistics so they always receive maximum value and reliable service for their recycled metals.”About Top Gun PGMTop Gun Platinum Group Metals has established itself as an industry leader built on integrity, technical expertise, and total transparency. Operating out of Floresville, Texas, the company bridges the gap between local scrap sellers and international precious metal refineries. Top Gun PGM acts as a direct business partner to salvage yards, commercial scrap operators, auto parts distributors, and regional catalyst buyers. The company offers an accessible, professional pipeline that turns industrial and automotive waste into immediate liquidity instead of forcing clients to work their way through complex commodities markets on their own.What PGM Recycling Means & Why Catalytic Converters Are So ValuablePlatinum Group Metals (PGMs), specifically platinum, palladium, and rhodium, are rare, highly durable elements with exceptional catalytic properties. In the automotive sector, these metals are essential components of catalytic converter assemblies, where they sit embedded inside ceramic or metallic foil substrates. Their job is to initiate chemical reactions that convert toxic combustion byproducts (such as carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons, and nitrogen oxides) into harmless carbon dioxide, nitrogen, and water vapor.Natural underground mining for PGMs is labor-intensive, environmentally damaging, and restricted to a few geographic regions globally, recycled automotive components serve as a crucial secondary supply source. Spent catalytic converters contain significantly higher concentrations of platinum, palladium, and rhodium per ton than raw geological ore. By purchasing spent converters, foil catalysts, oxygen sensors, and aluminum alloy wheels, Top Gun PGM actively reclaims these critical elements. This recovery loop reduces the environmental burden of raw mining while reintroducing essential materials into the global circular economy.The Recycling and Recovery ProcessTop Gun PGM specializes in recovering valuable Platinum Group Metals (PGMs), specifically platinum, palladium, and rhodium, from catalytic converters and automotive scrap. Catalytic converters use these rare metals to clean vehicle emissions. Instead of letting these valuable materials sit in landfills or relying on expensive underground mining, Top Gun PGM buys spent converters, foil catalysts, oxygen sensors, and aluminum alloy wheels from sellers across the country. This keeps valuable metals in use while supporting a cleaner, greener economy.Precious metal concentrations vary wildly depending on vehicle make, year, engine size, and regional manufacturing standards, physical appearance alone cannot determine true scrap value. To make sure sellers get paid fairly, Top Gun PGM takes the guesswork out of pricing through precise lab testing. The team removes the ceramic core from the converter shell, grinds it into a uniform powder, and uses advanced lab testing (such as XRF analysis) to measure the exact amount of platinum, palladium, and rhodium inside. Depending on their business model, clients can choose flexible transaction paths:.Direct Purchasing (Unit & Bulk Lots): Immediate cash payouts based on live market prices, whether selling a few individual pieces or full truckloads..Toll Refining: High-volume recyclers retain ownership of their metals during refining to receive full spot-market value minus a clear processing fee..Aluminum Alloy Wheel Buying: Bulk and pallet purchasing for scrap yards and auto parts suppliers.Top Gun Platinum Group Metals operates as a full-service, nationwide partner for commercial clients across all 50 states, managing every phase of precious metal recovery through its recycling network and refinery connections. Built to serve auto salvage yards, scrap metal operators, auto parts suppliers, and catalyst recyclers, the company delivers a complete range of services. By offering highly competitive prices, fast payments, and dependable services, Top Gun PGM makes it effortless for commercial sellers to realize top market value from their scrap materials anywhere in the country.

Chad Copeland

TOP GUN PLATINUM GROUP METALS

+1 210-693-6450

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Top Gun PGM Expands Nationwide as a Leading Platinum Group Metals Recycling Company News Provided By Metasphere Technologies September 25, 2026, 04:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Waste Management



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