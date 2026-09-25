Award-Winning Author Jean K. Kravitz Celebrates Literary Titan Book Award For“Scars Of Sand And Soil”

United States - September 24, 2026 - Jean K. Kravitz, an Amazon bestselling author and three-category finalist in the 2025 American Writing Awards, has received the Literary Titan Book Award for her debut historical novel, Scars of Sand and Soil. The recognition adds to a growing list of honors for a novel praised for its compelling exploration of survival, redemption, identity, and the lasting human consequences of war.

Set against the upheaval of the Civil War and Reconstruction, Scars of Sand and Soil follows Gabriel Cooper, a man framed for crimes he did not commit and sentenced to a brutal Confederate chain gang. When Colonel Robert Tremont offers prisoners freedom in exchange for military service, Gabriel seizes the opportunity and discovers an unexpected aptitude for soldiering. Yet when the war ends, freedom proves more complicated than he imagined.

Gabriel eventually makes his way to New Orleans, where he meets Simone Livingston, a fiercely independent woman constrained by the expectations of her family and society. Their relationship develops against a backdrop of ambition, secrecy, violence, social change, and Gabriel's unresolved desire for revenge.

Literary Titan praised the novel as“a sweeping historical novel” centered on a protagonist who is both“unnerving” and“magnetic.” The review highlights the book's unusual blend of war narrative, romance, psychological study, and social history, while commending Kravitz for allowing her characters to make difficult and often troubling choices.

According to Literary Titan, the novel is particularly effective in exploring“the complicated distance between survival and redemption.” The review also praises Simone's development as a counterpoint to Gabriel's, noting how she transforms anger and disillusionment into meaningful work on behalf of women denied education, financial independence, bodily autonomy, and social power.

Kravitz says the idea for Gabriel began with a single question: what happens when someone is released from prison to fight a war?

“I was looking for something less common, a story that is not always covered in Civil War or Reconstructionist stories,” Kravitz said.“Gabriel as an ex-convict was the starting point, and then there had to be the emotions that would go with someone who was in prison and was desperate to get out.”

Rather than portraying Gabriel as simply heroic or villainous, Kravitz approached him as a complete person shaped by intelligence, trauma, conscience, ambition, and experience. As he encounters love, success, secrecy, and the consequences of violence, Gabriel is forced to reconsider the choices that have defined him.

The novel also examines questions of race, class, gender, and social change. Kravitz identifies gender as one of the strongest forces shaping the story, particularly through Simone, whose journey reflects the limited choices available to women of her time and her determination to create a life of purpose on her own terms.

In addition to receiving the Literary Titan Book Award, Kravitz was named a finalist in three categories in the 2025 American Writing Awards. She has also achieved Amazon bestselling author status, further expanding the recognition surrounding Scars of Sand and Soil and its emotionally complex portrayal of life during and after the Civil War.

Literary Titan recommends Scars of Sand and Soil to readers who enjoy expansive, character-driven historical fiction, morally complicated protagonists, dark psychological drama, unconventional romance, and stories examining the Civil War's aftermath and Reconstruction.

Readers can discover Jean K. Kravitz's award-winning Scars of Sand and Soil and experience Gabriel and Simone's sweeping journey through war, vengeance, love, and reinvention. Purchase the book today on Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

About the Author

Jean K. Kravitz is an Amazon bestselling author and the author of the award-winning debut novel Scars of Sand and Soil. Her work earned finalist recognition in three categories in the 2025 American Writing Awards and received the Literary Titan Book Award. A lifelong storyteller and self-described queen of“What if...?”, Kravitz combines her fascination with history, psychology, and human behavior to create richly imagined historical fiction.

Kravitz earned a bachelor's degree in psychology and a master's degree in human development and aging from the University of California, San Francisco. She began her professional career in pharmaceutical clinical research before leaving the field after the birth of her children. She later returned to writing, publishing articles in a local newspaper while continuing to develop her fiction and pursue extensive historical research.

Her interests include fiction and nonfiction, gardening, needlepoint, language learning, and history. Kravitz lives in Southern California with her husband and is the mother of two daughters. She also shares her home with two cats, Lenny and Penny.