New Holiday Musical Storybook Brings Christmas Magic, Music, And Meaning To Families

Tampa, Florida - September 24, 2026 - Just in time for the holiday season, Tomorrow is Christmas Day and the Secret of the Magical Button by JoAnn Crain delivers a heartwarming and imaginative Christmas adventure designed to delight children and families alike

Blending whimsical storytelling with original songs, this festive tale follows Tina, a spirited young girl determined to stay awake on Christmas Eve to see Santa for herself. What begins as innocent anticipation turns into a magical rooftop encounter, a journey to Santa's Land, and an unforgettable lesson about wishes, responsibility, and the power of belief.

Unlike traditional holiday picture books, Crain's story integrates a full musical experience. With original songs woven throughout the narrative, including titles such as“Tomorrow Will Be Christmas,”“Going to Santa's Land,” and“Magical Button,” the book offers families the opportunity to sing along while reading

The combination of story and music creates an immersive experience that feels both nostalgic and fresh.

At the heart of the story is the“magical button,” a small but powerful symbol of memory, friendship, and holding onto wonder. When Tina returns home on Christmas morning, the button becomes a reminder that magic can be real, even when others doubt it

The story gently explores themes of imagination, sibling relationships, consequences of impulsive wishes, and the importance of kindness.

JoAnn Crain, whose love of songwriting led her to write musicals, brings a theatrical dimension to the holiday genre. The book's structure makes it ideal for family read aloud sessions, school holiday programs, and community performances. Its blend of humor, fantasy, and heartfelt emotion positions it as a new seasonal favorite.

With vibrant illustrations and memorable characters, including Tina's loyal dog Chris and a cast of playful elves, Tomorrow is Christmas Day and the Secret of the Magical Button captures the universal excitement of Christmas Eve and the wonder of believing in something magical.

Perfect for families seeking meaningful holiday traditions, this musical Christmas storybook celebrates imagination, family bonds, and the timeless joy of Christmas morning. Available On Amazon:

Book Name: Tomorrow is Christmas Day and the Secret of the Magical Button

Author Name: Jo Ann Crain

ISBN Number: 978-1971228785

Kindle Version: Click Here

Paperback Version: Click Here