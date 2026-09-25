Tracy Mawson Shares A Powerful Story Of Deafness, Survival, Family, And Recovery In The Silent Fortress

Kent, United Kingdom - September 24, 2026 - Author Tracy Mawson brings readers an intimate and deeply personal memoir in The Silent Fortress, a story about growing up deaf in a hearing world, surviving childhood hardship, building a family, confronting painful truths, and learning to live beyond the barriers that once defined her life.

From an early age, Tracy experienced a world that often misunderstood her deafness. Missed instructions were mistaken for disobedience. Communication difficulties were treated as personal failings. As she moved through childhood, care, education, relationships, motherhood, and adulthood, she learned to rely on observation, instinct, persistence, and the people who were willing to meet her with patience and understanding.

The Silent Fortress follows Tracy from her childhood in Hull through major turning points that shaped her identity. The memoir explores her experiences with deaf education, family conflict, abuse, care, independence, love, motherhood, her relationship with Ronnie, reconnecting with her father, and the long process of learning what safety and belonging could feel like.

The book also examines the emotional cost of survival. Tracy writes openly about grief, addiction, sobriety, family tensions, and the coping mechanisms she once depended upon. Her journey does not present resilience as being untouched by pain. Instead, it shows how strength can exist alongside fear, loss, anger, and uncertainty.

At the heart of the memoir is a question many readers may recognise: what happens when the walls built to protect us begin to keep us trapped?

For Tracy, finding her voice meant more than learning how to communicate. It meant rejecting the belief that deafness made her less capable, confronting the past without allowing it to control her future, and creating a loving family life that broke with many of the patterns she had known as a child.

The Silent Fortress will appeal to readers of memoirs about disability, childhood adversity, family relationships, motherhood, recovery, identity, and personal survival.

Through Tracy Mawson's story, readers are invited to look beyond assumptions about deafness and consider how easily silence can be misunderstood.

About the Author

Tracy Mawson is an author based in Kent, UK. Drawing on her experiences as a deaf woman, wife, mother, and survivor, she writes about communication, family, identity, resilience, and the strength required to build a meaningful life after years of adversity.

The Silent Fortress is her memoir and a personal account of finding a voice in a world that did not always know how to listen.

Book Name: The Silent Fortress: A Story of the Invisible Wall, and the Pulse That Broke It

Author Name: Tracy Mawson

ISBN Number: 979-8952408340

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