MENAFN - GetNews)"Hebei Pingle Grain Technology & Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd."PINGLE, a China-based grain machinery manufacturer founded in 1991, provides flour processing machinery, wheat flour mills, wheat flour machinery, maize grinding machines, corn milling machines, grain processing equipment, and complete milling solutions. Serving nearly 10,000 customers across 50+ countries and regions, the company combines equipment manufacturing, process engineering, project contracting, and international service capabilities for grain processing projects.

Shijiazhuang, China - September 24, 2026 - Hebei Pingle Grain Technology & Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd., operating under the PINGLE brand, continues to expand its position in the grain processing equipment sector by providing flour processing machinery, wheat flour milling equipment, maize and corn processing machinery, grain handling systems, and related engineering services for customers in China and international markets.

With the grain processing industry placing increasing emphasis on equipment reliability, processing capacity, project integration, technical support, and long-term operating requirements, PINGLE provides equipment and engineering solutions designed to support different production scales and grain-processing applications. Its product and service portfolio covers wheat milling, maize milling, other grain milling, grain storage, conveying, automation and packing, steel structures, cleaning systems, and auxiliary equipment.

For companies evaluating a flour processing machinery manufacturer or supplier, purchasing decisions commonly involve more than the selection of individual machines. Production capacity, process configuration, raw-material characteristics, equipment integration, plant layout, energy use, maintenance requirements, automation, installation support, and after-sales service can all influence the suitability of a proposed milling project. PINGLE's business model addresses these requirements through equipment manufacturing combined with process research, engineering design, project contracting, international trade, and related technical capabilities.

Flour Processing Machinery for Wheat Milling Projects

Wheat flour production is one of PINGLE's principal areas of activity. The company manufactures and supplies wheat flour machinery and flour milling equipment for processing projects that require coordinated cleaning, milling, conveying, separation, storage, packing, and auxiliary systems.

A complete wheat flour mill can include multiple processing stages rather than a single grinding machine. Grain cleaning equipment prepares wheat before milling, while conveying systems move materials between processing sections. Milling equipment performs the reduction and separation process, and automation and packing systems support finished-product handling. The configuration of these systems depends on the required production capacity, wheat characteristics, flour specifications, available building space, and project requirements.

PINGLE's experience in flour milling engineering allows it to participate in projects ranging from individual equipment requirements to complete processing plant solutions. Its associated Beijing Flour Milling Research Institute Co., Ltd. focuses on process design, construction, and scientific research for grain processing plants and includes experienced professionals in the flour milling field.

For international buyers comparing China wheat flour mill manufacturers, the combination of machinery production and process engineering can be an important consideration during supplier evaluation. PINGLE's business activities encompass both equipment manufacturing and project-related technical services, providing customers with an integrated point of contact for different stages of a flour milling project.

Grain Grinder Machine and Maize Processing Equipment

In addition to wheat processing, PINGLE develops and manufactures equipment for maize and other coarse-grain processing applications. Its product range includes maize milling and grinding machinery, cleaning equipment, conveying equipment, automation and packing systems, and auxiliary equipment.

Maize processing projects can have different end-product requirements depending on local consumption patterns, raw-material conditions, production capacity, and product specifications. A maize milling plant may therefore require a customized combination of cleaning, conditioning, degermination, milling, sifting, conveying, storage, and packing equipment.

PINGLE's international project experience includes small complete corn processing equipment as well as larger grain-processing applications. In 2015, the group signed a contract for 1,800 sets of small complete corn processing equipment powered by solar energy in Zambia. This project formed part of the company's international development in grain processing equipment and demonstrated its involvement in equipment configurations intended for different operating environments.

For buyers searching for a maize grinding machine, corn milling machine, corn processing machine, or grain grinder machine, equipment selection can depend on the intended application rather than the machine name alone. PINGLE's portfolio allows customers to consider individual machines as well as coordinated processing systems.

Manufacturing and Engineering Capabilities

PINGLE traces its origins to 1991, when Chairman Li Jianjun founded Zhengding Pingle Flour Mill Renovation & Repair Factory in Hebei Province. The company subsequently developed its manufacturing operations, established Shijiazhuang Zhengding Pingle Flour Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd. in 1995, entered international markets with exports to Kazakhstan in 1997, and obtained independent import and export rights in 1999.

Hebei Pingle Enterprise Group was officially established in 2003. During its development, the group expanded its activities into grain machinery manufacturing, process research, engineering services, international business, and related fields.

The company states that its management and quality systems have developed in accordance with internationally recognized standards. It obtained ISO9001 quality management system certification and has also implemented ISO14001 environmental management, ISO45001 occupational health and safety, and ISO22000 food safety management systems. In 2023, the company obtained the second-level qualification for professional contracting of building mechanical and electrical installation engineering.

PINGLE Grain Technology has also been recognized as a national high-tech enterprise since 2013, according to company information. The company reports having more than 300 patents, including 36 invention patents, supporting its ongoing product and process development activities.

International Market Development

PINGLE has expanded its grain machinery business beyond China, with products and projects serving customers across more than 50 countries and regions. Its international markets have included Ethiopia, Zambia, South Africa, India, Brazil, Vietnam, Russia, Canada, and other countries.

The group has established overseas operations including Pingle Grain Machinery (India) Co., Ltd. and Pingle Grain Machinery (Kenya) Co., Ltd. Its international development has also included direct investment and local grain-processing operations.

In Africa, the group's activities have included CPL (Tanzania) Grain Processing and Warehousing Co., Ltd., established in 2017 in the Kibaha Industrial Zone of Tanzania. The company produces maize flour under the YES brand and applies customized production and processing technology with quality-control procedures.

CPL (Chad) Grain Processing and Storage Co., Ltd. was established in N'Djamena in 2017 and represents another part of the group's international grain-processing and storage activities.

The company's overseas development provides a basis for serving customers evaluating a China flour processing machinery supplier for projects outside the domestic Chinese market. International equipment purchasing can involve additional considerations, including transportation, installation, commissioning, local operating conditions, technical communication, spare parts, and long-term service. PINGLE's international branches and project experience are structured to support these requirements.

Product Categories Supporting Different Purchasing Requirements

PINGLE organizes its grain machinery portfolio around several major categories. These include flour milling equipment, cleaning equipment, conveying equipment, automation and packing systems, and auxiliary equipment.

The company also provides solutions for wheat milling, maize milling, other grain milling, grain storage, and steel structures. This broader product scope enables purchasing teams to assess equipment as part of an overall plant configuration instead of evaluating every component independently.

For a flour processing machinery factory or grain machinery manufacturer, manufacturing capability is one component of project delivery. Engineering coordination, equipment compatibility, plant design, installation requirements, and technical support can also affect the implementation of a grain-processing project. PINGLE's group structure combines manufacturing, research, engineering, international trade, and overseas operations to address these interconnected requirements.

The group includes Hebei Pingle Brewing Engineering Technology Co., Ltd., established in 2019 and focused on brewing engineering design and brewing machinery; Beijing Flour Milling Research Institute Co., Ltd., which specializes in grain processing plant process design, construction, and research; and overseas grain-processing and storage companies in Tanzania and Chad.

Supporting Equipment Evaluation and Project Planning

As grain processors assess potential suppliers, the purchasing process may begin with a specific machine but develop into a broader engineering evaluation. A buyer looking for a wheat grain mill, wheat flour mill, flour milling machine, or corn milling machine may ultimately require a complete processing line with cleaning, conveying, milling, separation, packing, and storage functions.

PINGLE 's approach is centered on matching equipment and process configurations with the requirements of individual projects. Factors such as raw-material characteristics, target products, production capacity, plant dimensions, automation requirements, and local operating conditions can be incorporated into equipment and engineering discussions.

The company currently serves nearly 10,000 customers, according to its corporate information, and continues to develop its international market presence. Its stated enterprise spirit is based on persistence, self-confidence, hard work, and innovation.

With more than three decades of development in grain machinery, PINGLE continues to manufacture and supply equipment for wheat flour milling, maize and corn processing, grain grinding, grain conveying, storage, packing, and related processing applications. The company remains focused on combining manufacturing capabilities with engineering knowledge and international service resources for customers undertaking new grain-processing facilities, plant upgrades, and equipment replacement projects.

About The Company

Hebei Pingle Grain Technology & Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd., operating under the PINGLE brand, is a grain machinery engineering and equipment manufacturer founded in 1991 in Hebei, China. The company specializes in wheat flour milling machinery, maize and coarse-grain processing equipment, grain conveying and storage systems, automation and packing equipment, and related engineering services. With activities covering manufacturing, process research, project contracting, international trade, and overseas operations, PINGLE serves customers in China and international markets. Its core mission is to provide grain processing equipment and services that support efficient, reliable, and quality-focused grain production.