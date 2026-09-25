MENAFN - GetNews) PigPR additionally provides AI visibility monitoring. Its system checks how brands appear in Google AI Overviews and in AI assistants including ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, Claude, Grok, and Qwen. The platform records whether a brand is mentioned or cited and identifies sources referenced in AI answers, providing another layer of visibility beyond traditional search monitoring.

New York, United States - September 25, 2026 - PigPR is positioning its platform as an alternative for businesses and agencies seeking tools for brand monitoring, reputation management, media outreach, and artificial intelligence visibility in a single workspace. The platform monitors online mentions across multiple sources while providing sentiment analysis, alerts, AI-assisted response drafting, press-contact discovery, and tracking of how brands appear in AI-generated answers.

As organizations increasingly monitor conversations across reviews, news sites, social networks, and AI search tools, reputation management can involve multiple data sources and workflows. PigPR brings these functions together through a monitoring console that the company says tracks 20 sources and six AI engines. The platform is designed to give teams a centralized view of mentions, sentiment changes, emerging issues, and brand visibility.

PigPR also includes an AI Response Studio designed to assist with customer and review responses. According to the company, the system can draft replies to negative reviews, provide confidence and risk indicators, and allow users to edit or approve responses before publication. The platform therefore keeps human approval within the response workflow rather than automatically publishing AI-generated replies.

Another component focuses on media relations. PigPR identifies outlets that have covered monitored brands and extracts journalist names from published bylines. Users can also import existing media lists, while the platform generates draft pitches based on reporters' recent coverage. The company states that users edit and send those pitches from their own email accounts.

For agencies, the platform includes white-label functionality covering client portals, reports, dashboards, and scheduled weekly digests. PigPR states that agencies can configure their own branding and provide clients with read-only access to relevant reports and monitoring information.

About The Company

PigPR is a technology platform focused on reputation monitoring, online visibility, AI-answer tracking, and public-relations workflows. Its platform combines monitoring, response assistance, media-contact discovery, alerts, reporting, and AI visibility tracking within one console. The company's website does not currently publish a specific founding year, so a founding date is not stated here. Its stated focus is helping brands and agencies monitor online conversations, respond to reputation issues, and understand how they are represented across search and AI systems.

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