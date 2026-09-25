Klobbi's Event Registration Platform For Online Bookings And Onsite Check-In

MENAFN - GetNews) Singapore-based event technology company connects customised registration, QR ticketing, attendee communications, and onsite support.

SINGAPORE - Sept 25, 2026 - Klobbi provides an integrated approach to event registration, helping organisers coordinate the journey from an online booking to arrival at the venue. Its services combine registration technology with project management and onsite assistance for conferences, corporate gatherings, academic programmes, and community events.

The company's event registration platform supports customised forms, ticketing, attendee communications, and check-in arrangements. Organisers can work with Klobbi to build a registration process around their event's audience, programme, and operational requirements.

For teams managing multiple attendee categories, session choices, and last-minute changes, this approach brings related registration tasks into a coordinated service. A named project manager supports preparation, while event-day services help connect the online experience with the registration desk.

Registration Built Around Each Event

Events have different requirements, and their registration processes need to reflect those differences. A conference may require separate arrangements for delegates, speakers, and sponsors. A corporate gathering may need staff registration and session selections, while a community programme may involve group bookings.

Klobbi's event registration software supports custom forms and conditional questions, allowing organisers to request information relevant to each attendee category. Its services also include payment processing and QR ticket delivery.

Organisers can discuss the information they need to collect, how registration choices should appear, and what attendees should receive after booking. This planning helps establish a clear process before invitations are distributed.

The configuration can extend to branding across registration pages, emails, tickets, and badges. These elements give attendees a consistent presentation as they move through the booking and arrival process.

Keeping Attendees Informed

Registration is also a communication process. Attendees need to know whether their booking is confirmed, where to arrive, and what to prepare before the event.

Klobbi offers automated confirmations, reminders, and joining instructions that can be branded and scheduled around the event. Its event microsites can bring together programme details, speaker profiles, FAQs, and registration.

These services give organisers a way to coordinate essential information while maintaining responsibility for its accuracy. Clear messages can address practical questions before they reach the registration desk.

For events with several sessions or attendee groups, organisers can work with the Klobbi team to define what each audience needs to know. The aim is to make the next step understandable, whether someone is completing a booking or preparing to travel to the venue.

Connecting Digital Tickets With Onsite Check-In

Klobbi's event registration system connects booking preparation with arrival management through QR ticketing, check-in tools, and self-service kiosks.

Attendees can present their QR tickets at the venue, where the configured check-in process supports registration verification and attendance recording. Klobbi also offers on-demand badge printing, allowing badges to be produced as guests arrive.

The company says its check-in equipment can keep operating during connectivity interruptions and synchronise when the connection returns. Organisers can discuss the relevant setup and operating procedures when planning their event.

Arrival arrangements can be matched to the expected audience and venue. A smaller gathering may need a straightforward registration desk, while a larger conference may need several check-in points, badge printers, and staff to handle booking questions.

Support for Event-Day Changes

Even carefully prepared events encounter changes. An attendee may arrive without a confirmation, request a name correction, or need help understanding their booking.

As an event registration company, Klobbi combines its technology with onsite personnel who support registration operations. Its published services include assistance with walk-ins, attendee corrections, and badge reprints.

Agreeing on responsibilities in advance helps organisers prepare for these situations. The event team can establish who approves exceptions, where booking problems are resolved, and how attendees receive further assistance.

This coordination gives registration staff a defined process while allowing event hosts to concentrate on welcoming guests and delivering the programme.

Reporting and Data Handling

Klobbi provides registration and attendance reporting to support operational planning and post-event review. Organisers can use these records to understand booking numbers and recorded arrivals, alongside feedback and other event-relevant measures.

The company also publishes information about its data handling practices, including encryption, access controls, and client-defined retention arrangements. Organisers can request details appropriate to their procurement and information-management requirements.

Defining reporting needs and data responsibilities during setup helps establish how attendee information will be used throughout the project.

About Klobbi

Klobbi is a Singapore-based event technology company serving government agencies, educational institutions, businesses, associations, and community organisations. Its services include online registration, ticketing, event microsites, QR check-in, self-service kiosks, badge printing, and onsite registration support.

By combining configurable technology with project management and event-day assistance, Klobbi helps organisers coordinate the practical steps between an invitation, a confirmed booking, and arrival at the venue.

Organisations planning an event can contact Klobbi to discuss their registration requirements, expected attendance, and support needs.