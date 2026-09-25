Another Typhoon Approaching Japan From South Of Okinawa

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

TOKYO, Sept 25 (NNN-Kyodo) -- Another typhoon was moving closer to Japan from south of Okinawa on Thursday, just days after Typhoon Dujuan wreaked havoc in areas near Tokyo, Kyodo News reported.

Typhoon Surigae was located east of the Philippines and moving west, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, projecting it to move toward the southern Japanese island while strengthening.

Depending on its path, the typhoon could affect the weather on Honshu, the largest of Japan's four main islands.

The agency is calling on the public to heed the latest weather information.

As of early Friday, the season's 26th typhoon was moving north-northwest at 10 kilometres per hour, with atmospheric pressure of 1,000 hectopascals at its centre and winds of up to 108 kph.

--NNN-KYODO