Formula Trophy Malaysia Set For Support Races At F1 Bahrain Grand Prix In Malaysia 2026

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

MANAMA (Bahrain) Sept 25 (NNN-BNA) -- One of Southeast Asia's premier single-seater championships for junior drivers is set to hit the track at Sepang International Circuit (SIC) in support of the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia 2026, Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported.

Formula Trophy Malaysia (FTM) flags off its 2026 season with the first of three rounds during the highly anticipated F1 weekend, taking place between Oct 2 and Oct 4 at SIC.

The spirit of Bahrain will be coming alive at Malaysia's iconic motorsport venue with non-stop action taking place on all three days, featuring both F1 and FTM.

Limited race-weekend tickets remain available at BIC's official website bahraingp or by calling the BIC Hotline on +973 - 17450000.

Launched in 2016 - 17 and formerly known as the Formula 4 South East Asia Championship, FTM has become a reference point for junior drivers in the region and beyond.

Competitors get into the cockpit of identical Tatuus F4-T421 racing cars powered by Abarth, with all cars running on Giti tyres.

The series offers competitors new opportunities in a still-developing market, and it provides a fresh and professional boost in the first step of the single-seater ladder while racing in events at the highest levels of the sport.

The 2026 FTM calendar comprises three rounds, all set to take place at SIC.

Following the season-opener supporting the F1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia 2026, round two is slated for Nov 6 to 8 alongside the 2026 China GT Championship.

The third and final meeting will then take place Dec 12 to 14 as part of the support programme for the Sepang 12 Hours.

The upcoming FTM meeting will feature two practice sessions on Friday of race week, Oct 2.

Qualifying will then be held on Saturday, Oct 3, setting the grids for the weekend's two races – with the first taking place later on Saturday and the second on Sunday, Oct 4.

Many of Southeast Asia's leading up-and-coming drivers are expected to be a part of the FTM's 2026 curtain-raiser, with the final entry list to be announced closer to the event.

The F1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia 2026 will mark the 16th round of this year's FIA F1 World Championship.

Along with the world-class racing, the event will feature plenty of family entertainment for all to enjoy at the SIC Fan Zone.

These include the internationally renowned Chinese Acrobats, an army of delightful roaming performers, concerts by A-list music artists, plus so much more.

The concerts are set to feature back-to-back live performances from a pair of music industry superstars.

On the Sunday of race weekend, multi-platinum-selling hit-maker Martin Garrix will headline the post-race celebrations, while on the Saturday, Grammy-nominated DJ and producer Axwell will be taking to the SIC stage.

Ticket upgrades for each concert are available exclusively to race-weekend ticket holders who purchased their tickets by midnight on Sept 8.

Ticket holders are able to upgrade for US$50 per person for the Axwell concert and US$100 per person for the Martin Garrix concert.

Each performance requires a separate ticket, and upgrade instructions have been sent directly to ticket holders by email.

For more information on the F1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia 2026, visit bahraingp, call the BIC Hotline, or follow BIC and SIC on social media.

--NNN-BNA