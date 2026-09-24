Jackie Shroff Remembers S.P. Balasubrahmanyam On Seventh Death Anniversary, Says 'Always In Our Hearts'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff remembered legendary playback singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam on his seventh death anniversary on Friday.

Paying tribute to the late singer with a heartfelt post on his social media account, Jackie shared a picture of S.P. Balasubrahmanyam recording at a studio, and wrote,“Always in our hearts! June 4, 1946 and September 25, 2020.”

For the background music, Jackie chose“Hum Na Samjhe The”, the soulful song sung by S.P. Balasubrahmanyam for the 1993 film Gardish which featured Jackie Shroff and Dimple Kapadia.

S.P. Balasubrahmanyam, fondly known as SPB, passed away on September 25, 2020, at the age of 74 after complications related to Covid-19. His career spanned more than five decades, during which he recorded thousands of songs across multiple Indian languages.

The singer had a strong particularly significant association with Hindi cinema in the late 1980s and 1990s era of Bollywood. He became popularly recognised as the iconic playback voice of Salman Khan in films including Maine Pyar Kiya, Saajan, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! and Hum Saath-Saath Hain.

His memorable songs include“Aate Jaate Hanste Gaate” and“Dil Deewana” from Maine Pyar Kiya,“Tumse Milne Ki Tamanna Hai” from Saajan,“Pehla Pehla Pyar” from Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!,“Mere Rang Mein Rangne Wali” from Maine Pyar Kiya,“Yeh Haseen Wadiyan” from Roja,“Hum Bane Tum Bane” and“Tere Mere Beech Mein” from Ek Duuje Ke Liye,“Sach Mere Yaar Hai” from Saagar and“O Priya Priya” from Dil

For the uninitiated, SPB's contribution extended beyond playback singing as he also worked as an actor, music composer, dubbing artiste, television presenter and film producer.

He won the National Film Award six times and was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2001 and Padma Bhushan in 2011. He was posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 2021.

–IANS

rd/