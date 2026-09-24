Voting For Mayoral Elections In Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota Municipal Corporations Today

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Sep 25 (IANS) Voting for the mayoral posts of Rajasthan's three major municipal corporations -- Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota -- will be held on Friday, marking the final major phase of the state's civic elections.

Polling for the mayoral elections will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., followed by the counting of votes. The election for the Chairperson of the Suket Municipality in Kota district will also be held on Friday.

The previously withheld result of the Sri Vijaynagar Municipal Council in Sri Ganganagar district is also scheduled to be declared on Friday.

Elections for the Deputy Mayor posts in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota are scheduled for Saturday.

With these elections, the electoral process will be completed in 308 of Rajasthan's 309 civic bodies, subject to pending proceedings.

The BJP has a majority in both Jaipur and Kota municipal corporations, while the party is seeking to ensure that its candidates secure the mayoral posts without any internal cross-voting.

In Jaipur, BJP councillors have a majority in the corporation, while in Kota, the BJP also has sufficient numbers to elect its mayoral candidate.

The mayoral contest in Jodhpur, however, is more closely contested, with neither the BJP nor Congress holding a clear majority. Independent councillors could therefore play a decisive role in determining the outcome.

The mayoral elections are being closely watched as the final stage of the Rajasthan civic polls, with the results expected to determine the leadership of the state's three major corporations.

The election process in Khatushyamji Municipality has been stalled following proceedings in the Rajasthan High Court. Returning Officer Kapil Upadhyay said the certified copy of the High Court's order had not yet been received. As a result, the election for the municipal Chairperson, scheduled for September 25, and the Vice-Chairperson election, scheduled for September 26, have been postponed. The High Court had stayed the proposed repolling process concerning the Chairperson election. Voting for a councillor seat in the municipality will also not take place as scheduled.

Counting for the Chairperson election of Sri Vijaynagar Municipality will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday. The counting had earlier been withheld after the matter reached the Rajasthan High Court amid allegations concerning the alleged abduction of a councillor. The High Court is scheduled to hear the petition on September 28.

Returning Officer and Sub-Divisional Officer Sakshi Puri said the counting would be conducted after guidance was obtained from the State Election Commission. The result will remain subject to the outcome of the proceedings before the High Court.

Results for seven of Rajasthan's 10 municipal corporations have already been declared. The BJP has won six, while the Congress has secured one.