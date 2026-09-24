Rain Likely To Return To Delhi From Saturday IMD Issues Alerts Across India

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) With the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from Delhi, the weather in the national capital is set to change once again. According to the latest forecast from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather is expected to remain mainly warm and partly cloudy on Friday. However, rainfall activity may increase from Saturday.

According to the IMD, the minimum temperature in Delhi on Friday is expected to be around 23 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius. The sky may remain partly cloudy throughout the day, but there is no significant chance of rainfall on Friday. The Meteorological Department has not issued any weather warning for Delhi for the day.

According to IMD data, relative humidity is expected to be around 90 per cent in the morning and around 60 per cent in the evening. Consequently, residents may experience heat and humidity during the morning hours.

While there may be some relief from rainfall on Friday, weather conditions could change from Saturday. The IMD forecast predicts generally cloudy skies and light to moderate rain in Delhi on Saturday. Some areas may also experience rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds.

Several parts of India are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall on Friday, with the IMD warning of intense rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds across multiple regions. East Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha are among the areas facing warnings for very heavy rainfall, while several other states are likely to receive heavy showers.

The weather activity comes as a deep depression over south Odisha and adjoining north coastal Andhra Pradesh moves north-northwestwards and gradually weakens. The system is expected to continue influencing rainfall over parts of central and eastern India.

According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, and Vidarbha.

Heavy rainfall is also forecast over Assam and Meghalaya, Bihar, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Uttarakhand, West Madhya Pradesh and West Uttar Pradesh.

The latest regional warning issued by the IMD on Friday places East Uttar Pradesh under a very heavy rain warning, with thunderstorms, lightning and squall activity also possible. West Uttar Pradesh has been issued a heavy rain warning for the day.

Uttarakhand is also under a heavy rain warning on Friday. The situation could intensify over the next two days, with the IMD forecasting extremely heavy rainfall over the state on September 26 and very heavy rainfall on September 27.

Odisha is among the areas expected to experience significant rainfall on Friday. The IMD has issued a very heavy rain warning for the state, along with the possibility of thunderstorms and lightning.

Chhattisgarh is also under a very heavy rainfall warning. The state had already recorded extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on Thursday, and the IMD expects very heavy rainfall to continue on September 25 and 26.

Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh do not have a rain warning for Friday in the latest IMD regional warning. However, nearby Uttar Pradesh remains active, particularly East Uttar Pradesh, where a very heavy rainfall warning is in place.