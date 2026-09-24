Estithmar Holding Q.P.S.C Announces Elegancia C&I Awarded Contract Exceeding QR500 Mln To Construct AI-Ready MEEZA Data Center

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Estithmar Holding Q.P.S.C. announced that Elegancia Contracting and Industries, part of Estithmar Holding, has been awarded the turnkey delivery of MEEZA's newest data center.

The contract, valued at more than half a billion Qatari Riyals, will be delivered across two phases of construction.

The facility will significantly expand Qatar's capacity to host hyperscale cloud providers and high-density AI workloads, reinforcing MEEZA's position as a regional digital infrastructure leader and strengthening QSTP's role as a hub for technology and innovation. For Estithmar Holding, the project further expands the Group's participation in mission-critical infrastructure and strengthens its presence in one of the fastest-growing sectors of the global economy.

Basel Shaddad, Chief Executive Officer of Estithmar Holding Q.P.S.C., said:“The MEEZA Data Center award, valued at more than QR500 million, reflects the strong momentum across Estithmar Holding and the strategic capabilities we have built to support Qatar's next phase of economic growth. As the country advances its AI and digital transformation agenda, this project represents a major private-sector initiative aligned with that national vision. It positions Estithmar at the center of delivering the advanced, AI-ready digital infrastructure that will power Qatar's future economy.”

Eyad Elkhorebi, Group CEO of Elegancia Contracting & Industries, added:“The MEEZA Data Center project showcases the full breadth of Elegancia Contracting and Industries' integrated turnkey capabilities in delivering complex, mission-critical infrastructure. By bringing together the specialized expertise of Elegancia Contracting W.L.L, Elegancia Electromechanical Services W.L.L (MEP), Elegancia Data Center W.L.L, Elegancia Steel W.L.L, CONSOLIDATED ENGINEERING SYSTEMS COMPANY W.L.L (CESCO) and our wider industrial ecosystem, we are delivering a seamless, end-to-end solution to the highest standards of quality, safety and performance. The facility will provide the resilient, high-density digital environment required to support advanced cloud workloads and future AI-driven applications.”

Under the turnkey contract, Elegancia C&I will manage the full delivery lifecycle, including site preparation and civil works, structural and architectural construction, mechanical and electrical systems, ICT, security and fire protection, controls and monitoring integration, testing and commissioning, quality assurance, HSE compliance, and final handover. The integrated model reduces interface risk, supports efficient delivery, and ensures seamless coordination across all mission-critical systems.