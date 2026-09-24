Visit Qatar And Qatar Rail Partnership To Improve Access To Events, Destinations

MENAFN - Gulf Times) A new partnership between Qatar Railways Company (Qatar Rail) and Visit Qatar is set to make it easier for visitors to access major events and tourist destinations while promoting public transport as a convenient way to explore the country.

The partnership, formalised through a memorandum of understanding (MoU), will strengthen links between Qatar's rail-based public transport network and its tourism and events sectors, Qatar Rail CEO Jassim Mohammed Al-Ansari said.

Al-Ansari signed the agreement on behalf of Qatar Rail, while Visit Qatar CEO Engineer Abdulaziz Ali Al-Mawlawi signed for Visit Qatar.

In a statement issued to reporters, Al-Ansari said the partnership would leverage Doha Metro and Lusail Tram services to facilitate access to events and destinations and increase awareness of public transport options available across the networks.

“The MoU signed with Visit Qatar reflects Qatar Rail's commitment to strengthening the role of public transport in supporting the tourism and events sector in the State of Qatar,” he said.

He said the agreement would establish a strategic link between the country's rail-based public transport system and the tourism sector, helping provide easier access to events and tourist attractions across Qatar.

The partnership will also contribute to efforts to develop a more integrated and sustainable tourism experience while reinforcing Qatar's position as a destination for international tourism and major events, Al-Ansari said.

The agreement comes as Visit Qatar launches its Qatar Calendar 2026/2027 - designed to provide citizens, residents and visitors with information about upcoming events, enabling them to plan their trips and experiences in advance. It also aims to enhance co-ordination across Qatar's events sector while supporting activity in tourism, hospitality, retail and other related sectors.

Qatar Rail Visit Qatar tourist destinations