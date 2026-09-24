Qatar Participates In European International Competition Of Holy Qu'ran

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar is participating in the 32nd European International Competition for Memorisation and Recitation of the Holy Qu'ran in Zagreb, on September 24-26, with the support of the Sheikh Jassim bin Muhammad bin Thani Noble Qur'an Competition.

Representing Qatar in the competition is a delegation from the Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs, headed by Salman Khidr al-Atwi.

The delegation includes Ibrahim Mohammed Hashem al-Mashhadani, a contestant in the category of memorising the complete Holy Qur'an, and Sadiq Allah Latif Allah, as well as Mohamed Ahmed Abdulrahim al-Harem, a member of the judging panel.

This participation embodies the ministry's keen interest in the memorisation of the Holy Qur'an, developing abilities and skills, supporting Qatari capabilities in international Qur'anic events, and exchanging expertise between an elite group of memorizers and readers from different countries.

Awqaf Sadiq Allah Latif Allah