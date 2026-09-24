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Speaker Of The Kyrgyzstan's Supreme Council Meets Qatar's Ambassador
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Speaker of the Supreme Council of the Kyrgyz Republic Marlen Mamataliev met Thursday with Qatar's ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Ali Jaber al-Marri.
The meeting discussed co-operation and relations between the two countries.Speaker Supreme Council Kyrgyz Republic
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