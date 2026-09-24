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Speaker Of The Kyrgyzstan's Supreme Council Meets Qatar's Ambassador

Speaker Of The Kyrgyzstan's Supreme Council Meets Qatar's Ambassador


2026-09-24 11:17:45
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Speaker of the Supreme Council of the Kyrgyz Republic Marlen Mamataliev met Thursday with Qatar's ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Ali Jaber al-Marri.

The meeting discussed co-operation and relations between the two countries.

Speaker Supreme Council Kyrgyz Republic

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Gulf Times

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