Jordan, Rwanda Sign ICT Cooperation Agreement

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Sami Smeirat and Rwandan Minister of Information, Communication and Technology and Innovation Paula Ingabire on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

the MoU aims to strengthen cooperation in information and communications technology (ICT), on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York, according to a ministry statement.

During the signing ceremony, Smeirat said the agreement covers several priority areas, including artificial intelligence, cloud computing, digital identity, cybersecurity, data protection, telecommunications infrastructure, digital payment systems and digital connectivity.

He said the ministry seeks to build on the partnership to strengthen cooperation among government institutions, the private sector, and academic and research institutions in both countries, and to translate the agreed areas of cooperation into joint projects.

The MoU also covers knowledge-sharing on digital policies, the Internet of Things, big data, smart cities, e-commerce and disaster recovery for data centres.

Under the agreement, the two sides will establish a joint technical committee to oversee implementation.

The committee will meet quarterly or as needed to help translate areas of cooperation into practical programmes and projects that serve the shared interests of both countries.