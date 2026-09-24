Syria Authorizes Private Airline To Operate

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo - Syria's civil aviation authority GACA on Thursday (24) granted an air operator certificate to FlyDar Aviation, making it the first private airline to receive authorization to begin operations under the country's regulatory framework since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime, according to state news agency SANA.

The certification comes amid government efforts to rebuild Syria's aviation sector. Omar Hosari, head of the authority, said the approval represents more than the authorization of a single airline and is part of a broader effort to open the aviation market to Syrian companies and investment.

“The certificate is not merely a document allowing a company to begin operations; it marks the beginning of a new phase for Syria's aviation sector,” Hosari said during the announcement.

GACA is developing an integrated framework for licensing, regulatory oversight and air operations in line with international standards, Hosari said. He added that the effort includes revitalizing airports, modernizing airport infrastructure, upgrading air navigation systems and expanding Syria's international air connections. The country has a strategy to rebuild the sector by 2030 and aims to become an air transport link between the Middle East and Europe, as well as connect the Gulf with the Levant.

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Translated by Guilherme Miranda

FlyDar/Facebook

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