Robot And Sodexo Expand Autonomous Delivery Robot Partnership

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Robot, an autonomous delivery robots company, has announced a seven-year commercial agreement with Sodexo, a provider of food and facilities management serving 80 million consumers daily and advancing tech-enabled experiences across client, consumer and operator touchpoints.

The commercial partnership began in 2021 and has since expanded across select Sodexo-operated college campuses in North America.

The new agreement continues the companies' collaboration as a part of Sodexo's broader approach to scaling autonomous delivery solutions and broadens their cooperation to include robot advertising.

J. Kim Fennell, chief business officer of Robot, says:“We're honored to have been a close working partner with Sodexo these past five years in bringing autonomous delivery services to the students and universities they serve.

“We've learned a lot together, on deployment and economic models, and we're excited to now significantly broaden those deployments.”

For Sodexo, this agreement reflects a broader commitment to using digital, data, and AI-enabled solutions to create more seamless consumer experiences, simplify operations, and deliver measurable value for clients.

Autonomous delivery is one example of how Sodexo is applying practical technology to meet evolving campus expectations while supporting operators with more flexible service models.

Roberta Frierson, VP of digital, campus, Sodexo North America, says:“Technology is most impactful when it enhances the everyday experience of the people we serve while enabling our teams to operate with greater agility.

“Our work with Robot is a strong example of how we are scaling practical innovation across campuses, extending access, creating more flexible service models and integrating automation into existing systems in a way that delivers measurable value for clients, students and operators.”

This seven-year contract represents Robot's largest single enterprise deployment and reinforces Sodexo's role in bringing practical, scalable technology solutions to complex service environments, including higher education, healthcare, corporate campuses and government facilities.