MENAFN - USA Art News) Brooklyn-based artist, a former bassist for the early 2000s New York rock band, is currently showcasing his new solo exhibition,“Sojourn,” which debuted this month atlocation. The exhibition, located at, will run through. Kent spoke to Observer shortly before the opening.

Known for his“quietly moody paintings,” Kent's work is featured in various public and private collections, including those of the Museum of Contemporary Art, Beijing; Laura Lee Brown and Steve Wilson's 21c Museum in Louisville; and the Rockwell Museum in Corning, New York. The opening of“Sojourn” drew a crowd of artists, designers, critics, and collectors to the gallery during a busy New York art week.

Kent explained that the exhibition focuses on the theme of rest, a subject he finds paradoxical given his past as a musician. He stated that the exhibition is“about taking a break,” noting the irony that“most of the people that I captured weren't actually resting. They tried to capture moments of rest while nonetheless working.” Kent added that the show is deeply personal, comprising“snapshots and pulling memories and putting them together.”

Reflecting on his transition to full-time painting, Kent recalled selling his first piece, a commissioned work depicting“an old blues player meeting the devil,” for about $100 to a relative. He later chose to pursue painting full-time when people began purchasing his works, acknowledging the challenges of entering the gallery system but crediting New York with providing opportunities for young artists. Kent also shared that he became an American citizen in 2003, having moved to New York in 1990 at the age of 13, and considers Brooklyn a significant influence on his art.

Source: Observer Arts