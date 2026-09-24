Bea Scaccia Debuts Seven New Works At Gagosian's“Groomed” Exhibition

MENAFN - USA Art News) Artistis presenting seven new works in her debut exhibition with Gagosian, titled“Groomed.” Curated by, the show reimagines the reclining nude and boudoir scene by depicting bodies composed of tangled fabric, costume jewelry, and elements that suggest, but never fully form, human figures.

The exhibition is on view at the gallery's Park & 75 location and marks the second installment in a series of solo shows by artists new to Gagosian, all curated by Bonami. Scaccia, an Italian-born, New York-based artist, navigates a creative space between still life and figuration. Her compositions explore themes of self-presentation and beautification, merging art historical motifs with contemporary obsessions with self-optimization.

Scaccia described her core themes as“the paradox of existing, our daily enactments, the fragility of identities, gender, beauty, monstrosity, and that peculiar busyness that can sometimes feel grotesque.” She explained her fascination with the“over-performative nature of our lives” and aimed to capture“frozen movements” in her works, featuring incomplete bodies attempting actions like working out or climbing ladders.

These figures are adorned with“fundamentally fake” accessories, clothing, and fashion elements that are neither truly shiny nor precious. Scaccia initially conceived a longer title,“Fit, Groomed and Glowing,” but Bonami suggested shortening it to“Groomed.” She noted the word's dual meaning, referring to both self-care and being mentored for a specific role, which adds a“theatricality” central to her artistic vision.

Scaccia draws inspiration from various sources, including everyday observations from the city, her phone, and movie backgrounds. She was particularly intrigued by chair-yoga poses and people working out on ladders, seen while scrolling online. Her creative process is abstract, involving quick sketches before adding materials and objects, which range from everyday items like twinkle lights and candles to more archetypal elements like fishnets and feathers, often linked to beautification.

The artist emphasizes her natural integration of historical and contemporary elements, influenced by her upbringing in a hometown that blended“cheap-looking, Hallmark elements and deeply calcified historical traditions.” She recounted personal experiences, such as her grandmother's bathroom with“fuchsia razors and electric blue sponges” alongside a Lourdes Madonna statue that became a Smurfs' elementary school teacher in her childhood imagination. Scaccia explained that she views the world“in all its chaos of false certainty and contradictions and strange symbols that instead of negating each other need each other to convey how bizarre and cruel our existential position is.”

Regarding her distinctive technical approach, Scaccia aims for a matte, non-shiny surface. She developed this by experimenting with an airbrush and mixing every color with a small amount of gesso. This creates a surface that appears“a bit less stable and a bit more on the verge of being wiped off,” despite being permanent acrylic and gesso. For the works in“Groomed,” she also incorporated oil paint on specific details, which she found enjoyable and may become a“perfect combo for future work.”

Working with Bonami was a positive experience for Scaccia, who had admired his work prior to meeting him.“He manages to be extremely passionate about art while also making you laugh about its absurdities,” she said. Bonami provided guidance while allowing her agency over the show, offering“warm and respectful” edits to her ideas.

Source: Artnet News