Lessons From The Pandemic

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Global health security faces extremely complex challenges and stakes due to growing environmental problems, the frequency of pandemics, escalating security crises and economic difficulties, as well as the reduction in financial allocations for specialised organisations, which limits the effectiveness of preventive programs and the control of epidemics and diseases, despite the growing international calls for collective action to protect humanity from the repercussions of any future pandemic.

Despite the progress of scientific research in the health fields, epidemics and pandemics remain among the greatest threats to global health security, straining health systems and undermining years of developmental progress. At the forefront is the Covid-19 pandemic, which killed 7mn people, infected 700mn others, and paralyzed the world in 2020. However, other epidemics such as cholera, measles, polio, Ebola, malaria, and other viruses such as Zika, H1N1, H5N1, SARS, and regional diseases such as yellow fever and dengue fever should not be overlooked.

In light of these risks, President of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly Annalena Baerbock will convene a high-level meeting on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response, with the aim of mobilizing international support for pandemic prevention and proactive preparedness. The participants will be guided by the theme of fostering a multilateral and intergenerational approach to prevent, prepare for and respond to pandemics and public health emergencies, through the principles of equity and solidarity, with the hope of issuing a declaration supported by the world's governments.

Health security

The pillars of health security are based on how to respond to disasters and the risks of infectious diseases and epidemics, nuclear, biological and chemical threats, disaster preparedness and response, managing risks that threaten the health and security of humanity, the effects of wars on health security, and the legislative and regulatory mechanisms for health security. The delegations participating in the meeting anticipate heated discussions that may lead to the adoption of new agreements and legal frameworks that strengthen international consensus on anticipating and preparing for future pandemics, such as the adoption of a regulatory document through the WHO to unify the international response and impose clear rules for early warning, amending laws binding on countries to exchange advance and rapid information on new pathogens, strengthening infrastructure, establishing dedicated financing mechanisms to help low-income countries develop their health systems and build their local storage and manufacturing capacities for medicines, developing global digital monitoring networks to track mutations of viruses and epidemics before they spread widely, enshrining health justice and solidarity, along with equity in supplies, and supporting cross-border partnerships by strengthening cooperation between governments and international humanitarian organizations to ensure the rapid delivery of medical, water and food aid to affected areas.

Returning to international efforts to protect the international community from pandemics, the World Health Assembly's adoption of the WHO Pandemic Agreement on May 20, 2025, was an unprecedented achievement for global public health, after the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic revealed vast gaps and disparities in the world's ability to prevent and respond to health emergencies, prompting countries to take practical measures to protect their populations and strengthen their healthcare capabilities.

The Community Epidemic and Pandemic Preparedness Programme (CP3) with the US Agency for International Development and the European Union Programme Partnership expanded to include 11 new countries: Burundi, Cambodia, Ivory Coast, Laos, Malawi, Malaysia, the Philippines, Tajikistan, Thailand, Vietnam and Zambia to prepare more communities to face epidemics and pandemics, bringing the total number of countries in which the International Federation directly supports epidemic preparedness programs to 48.

Despite six years since the Covid-19 pandemic, the world still remembers that pivotal event that caused a major shock due to its catastrophic repercussions on various levels: health, social and economic. The Covid-19 pandemic caused an unprecedented rise in poverty, unemployment and inflation rates in 2020, and pushed the global economy to contract by 3%, and consequently affected nearly 3.3 billion workers (about 81% of the global workforce) due to preventive measures such as total or partial closure of workplaces, prevention of mixing, quarantine, and others.

One year after the pandemic, the results of the Global Health Security Index, which assesses the health security and capabilities of 195 countries according to six categories and 37 indicators, showed that most countries are still unprepared for pandemics, with the global average score across all countries reaching 38.9 out of 100. Not a single country scored in the top tier (the maximum level of preparedness and readiness to face pandemics), and the long-standing weaknesses in the architecture of regional health security around the world have become clear throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Qatar's contributions

Within that list, the State of Qatar topped the ranking at the Arab level in terms of preparedness with a total of 48.7 points, thanks to its great interest in its health security through the adoption and establishment of legal and practical systems and legislation that have strengthened its ability to face health changes and risks, and its steadfast commitment to preventing, preparing for and responding to pandemics in line with the human development pillar of Qatar National Vision 2030, which reflects the state's vision on ways to establish a healthy and sound society.

Qatar's contributions to the health sector are highlighted locally and internationally by its organization of dozens of global events in this field, such as the Ministerial Meeting for the UN Group of Friends of Solidarity for Global Health Security in September 2023 on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meetings in New York. Qatar highlighted its vision during the meeting for global health security and ways to confront pandemics, in addition to the need to mobilize financial and technical support in anticipation of any developments that may threaten global health and safety.

In 2023, Qatar called on the international community to dive deeper into strategies aimed at further raising the level of global health security and well-being, particularly in the context of the Summit on the Future, the UN High-Level Meeting on Antimicrobial Resistance, and during high-level international meetings. Qatar emphasised the urgent need to mobilize significant political momentum for plans and programs to prevent, prepare for, and respond to pandemics, with vulnerable countries having a share in them, within the framework of equitable health justice.

In the midst of the global race in the field of healthcare and protecting societies from pandemics in the wake of Covid-19, Qatar increased its interest in the field of healthcare among the members of its society and placed it at the top of its priorities for decades by increasing reliance on the latest medical protocols, equipping hospitals with the best modern medical technologies and attracting the best medical and paramedical competencies and expertise.

This commitment was demonstrated by the opening of the largest trauma and emergency treatment centre in the region in 2019, and by its adoption of the Health for All initiative, which supports easy access to high-quality medical services, and creates an environment conducive to good health and ensures its sustainability.

Qatar's outstanding record in healthcare is further evidenced by the fact that all its municipalities have been designated 'Healthy Cities' by the WHO, making it the first country to receive this recognition. It also achieved a high rank in the Universal Health Coverage Index, which confirms the country's unwavering commitment to providing access to quality health services, promoting community well-being, and protecting against public health crises.

In addition, Qatar's healthcare achievements received global acclaim in 2022, with five of its hospitals being listed among the top 250 academic medical centers worldwide, and two of its hospitals among the top 100, along with its election to the WHO's Executive Board for three years and its receipt of the WHO World No Tobacco Day Award in 2022.

The significant investments in healthcare, preparedness, and a scientific approach have contributed to Qatar's leadership in maintaining one of the lowest Covid-19 mortality rates in the world and high vaccination rates, as well as to the global understanding of the pandemic. The excellence of its healthcare programs has not been limited to this, but has extended to supporting global programs in the field of health security in the face of epidemics and pandemics. Through the Qatar Fund for Development, the state has provided humanitarian aid and financial resources to countries around the world worth more than $140mn, in addition to its close cooperation and strategic partnership with the WHO, and its active participation in the UN Summit for the Future in 2024.