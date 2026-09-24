Qatar Joins OIC Ministerial Coordination Meeting On Sidelines Of UNGA

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The State of Qatar has taken part in a ministerial coordination meeting of foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The meeting took place on Thursday on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The State of Qatar was represented at the meeting by HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi.

The meeting brought together foreign ministers from OIC member states as part of consultations on issues of common interest on the margins of the UN General Assembly.