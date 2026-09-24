7 Health Expenses Retirees Forget To Put In The Monthly Budget

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Retirement budgets tend to have obvious lines for housing, groceries, utilities, insurance, and perhaps travel, but health care often gets reduced to one number: the Medicare premium. That's risky because Medicare doesn't eliminate deductibles, coinsurance, prescription costs, or services that aren't covered in the first place. According to Fidelity's 2026 Retiree Health Care Cost Estimate, a 65-year-old retiring this year may need an average of $185,500 in after-tax savings for health care throughout retirement, and that estimate doesn't include long-term care. You won't necessarily spend the same amount every month, which is exactly why irregular medical bills can be so easy to overlook. Here's a look at seven healthcare expenses that retirees often forget when they are building their budgets.

1. Dental Care Can Still Come Straight Out of Your Pocket

Many retirees are surprised to discover that Medicare generally doesn't cover routine dental care such as cleanings, fillings, extractions, dentures, or implants. Medicare can cover certain dental services when they're directly connected to specific covered medical treatments, but ordinary dental work is generally your responsibility. That means a retiree who budgets for Medicare premiums but nothing for dentistry could suddenly face a sizable bill for a crown, root canal, or new dentures. Medicare Advantage plans may provide dental benefits, but limits, provider networks, copayments, and covered services vary, so having“dental coverage” doesn't necessarily mean every bill disappears. Treat routine and unexpected dental care as part of your retirement healthcare costs rather than waiting for your teeth to tell you that the budget was incomplete.

2. Eyeglasses and Routine Vision Care May Not Be Covered

Routine eye care creates another gap that can catch retirees off guard. Medicare doesn't cover routine eye exams for eyeglasses or contact lenses, and Part B generally doesn't cover eyeglasses or contact lenses themselves either. There are exceptions, including coverage for corrective lenses after cataract surgery that implants an intraocular lens, and Medicare covers certain medically necessary eye services under specific circumstances. Medicare Advantage plans may include additional vision benefits, but retirees should check exactly what their particular plan pays rather than assuming“vision” means unlimited glasses and exams. If you typically replace glasses every two years, estimate your out-of-pocket cost, divide it across 24 months, and put that amount aside as part of your regular retirement healthcare costs.

3. Hearing Aids Can Become a Major Unplanned Purchase

Hearing loss can develop gradually enough that buying hearing aids isn't necessarily on someone's retirement budget when they first leave work. Medicare Part B covers certain diagnostic hearing and balance exams, but Original Medicare doesn't cover hearing aids or exams for fitting them. Some Medicare Advantage plans offer hearing benefits, and over-the-counter hearing aids have expanded consumer choices, but neither option guarantees that every retiree's needs will be inexpensive. Someone requiring prescription devices, professional fitting, adjustments, accessories, or eventual replacements may face substantial out-of-pocket costs over time. Hearing expenses therefore deserve their own place in a retirement healthcare costs plan rather than being lumped into a vague emergency category.

4. Prescription Costs Don't Disappear With Part D

Medicare drug coverage provides substantial financial protection, but“covered” doesn't mean“free.” In 2026, Medicare Part D plans can have a deductible as high as $615, while annual out-of-pocket spending for covered Part D drugs is capped at $2,100 before catastrophic coverage begins. Your actual spending could be much lower, but premiums, copayments, coinsurance, deductibles, formulary changes, and prescriptions that aren't covered can still affect the household budget. The Medicare Prescription Payment Plan can spread certain out-of-pocket prescription expenses across the year, but it doesn't reduce the total amount you owe. Rather than budgeting from your cheapest prescription month, review what you spent over the previous 12 months and use that history to create a more realistic monthly drug allowance.

5. Doctor Visits Still Have Deductibles and Coinsurance

A Medicare card isn't the equivalent of receiving every covered medical service without another bill. In 2026, the standard Medicare Part B premium is $202.90 per month and the annual deductible is $283, with beneficiaries generally responsible for 20% of the Medicare-approved amount for many covered Part B services after meeting the deductible. Supplemental coverage such as Medigap can help with some Original Medicare out-of-pocket expenses, while Medicare Advantage plans use their own deductibles, copayments, coinsurance, and annual out-of-pocket limits. Someone who rarely visits a doctor may go months without additional bills before suddenly needing specialist appointments, imaging, physical therapy, or outpatient procedures. That's why retirement healthcare costs should include a reserve for deductibles and cost-sharing instead of assuming the insurance premium represents the full cost of medical care.

6. Getting to Medical Care Costs Money Too

Transportation rarely appears under“health care” in a household budget, but repeated medical appointments can turn it into a meaningful expense. Driving 20 miles to a specialist means paying for fuel and vehicle use, while retirees who no longer drive may face rideshare, taxi, public transportation, or medical-transportation expenses. The IRS increased its optional medical mileage rate to 23.5 cents per mile for qualifying medical travel beginning July 1, 2026, up from 20.5 cents during the first half of the year. Parking and tolls can add another expense to what looked like an ordinary appointment before you've even entered the doctor's office. If you regularly see specialists outside your immediate area, include transportation when calculating your real retirement healthcare costs.

7. Everyday Medical Supplies Can Quietly Drain the Budget

Small health-related purchases can be easier to overlook than hospital bills precisely because no single transaction feels particularly significant. Medicare's overview of services it doesn't cover is a useful reminder that Original Medicare was never designed to pay for every health-related expense a retiree encounters. Add nonprescription medications, first-aid supplies, certain skin-care products, replacement batteries, braces, or other personal health supplies, and the drugstore total can creep upward over the course of a year. Coverage varies considerably depending on the specific item and insurance plan, so retirees should always check before assuming Medicare won't-or will-pay for something medically necessary. Reviewing several months of pharmacy, grocery, and online-shopping receipts may reveal retirement healthcare costs you've been paying all along without ever categorizing them as health expenses.

Turn Irregular Medical Bills Into a Monthly Number

One useful budgeting strategy is to stop thinking only about what health care costs this month and calculate what it costs over an entire year. Suppose you expect to spend $600 on dental care, $400 on glasses, $600 on prescriptions beyond premiums, and $800 on deductibles, copays, transportation, and miscellaneous medical supplies during the next 12 months-that's $2,400, or $200 per month. Setting aside $200 monthly won't make those expenses cheaper, but it prevents a $600 dentist visit from competing with that month's grocery, utility, or mortgage payment. Your number should be based on your own insurance coverage and spending history rather than this example, and it deserves another look whenever Medicare coverage, prescriptions, or health needs change. Treating predictable retirement healthcare costs as monthly expenses instead of emergencies can make a retirement budget considerably more realistic.

Don't Forget the Health Expense That Isn't in the $185,500 Estimate

There's another potentially enormous health-related expense that shouldn't disappear simply because it doesn't fit neatly into a monthly Medicare budget. Fidelity specifically says its $185,500 estimate for a 65-year-old retiring in 2026 does not include long-term care expenses, which means retirees shouldn't assume that savings target covers every health-related need later in life. Long-term care can involve assistance provided at home, adult day services, assisted living, or nursing-home care, and the appropriate way to prepare will vary substantially from one household to another. That doesn't mean you need to stuff an enormous hypothetical nursing-home bill into today's monthly budget, but it does mean long-term care deserves a separate conversation about savings, insurance, family resources, and potential care preferences. A retirement plan that accounts for routine retirement healthcare costs but ignores the possibility of long-term care may still have a major financial blind spot.

Give Health Care Its Own Monthly Cushion

The goal isn't to predict every medical bill you'll receive for the rest of your life, because no retirement spreadsheet can do that. Instead, add up predictable premiums, prescriptions, routine dental and vision expenses, transportation, supplies, and typical cost-sharing, then convert irregular annual expenses into monthly amounts. Keep a separate emergency reserve for genuinely unpredictable medical costs rather than treating every dentist appointment, pair of glasses, or prescription deductible as an emergency. Review that health-care number at least annually because Medicare costs, insurance coverage, prescriptions, and your own medical needs can change from one year to the next.

Which health expense surprised you most after retirement, and is there one you wish you had started budgeting for earlier? Share your experience in the comments.