Apple Roofing Expands Roof Replacement Services In Madison, WI, Serving Dane County Homeowners And Businesses With A 7-Year Workmanship Warranty

Madison, WI - September 24, 2026 - Apple Roofing of Madison is actively serving homeowners and business owners with full roof replacement services, storm damage repair, and free roof inspections throughout Dane County. The company operates from its Madison office at 811 E Washington Ave and maintains 24-hour availability for emergency roofing situations across the region, including Middleton, Fitchburg, Verona, Sun Prairie, Monona, and Waunakee.

Why Madison Homeowners Are Replacing Their Roofs Now

Madison, WI sits in one of the most demanding roofing climates in the Midwest. Dane County averages roughly 40 inches of snow annually, and the area sees measurable hail events most years between April and September. Freeze-thaw cycles through winter crack sealant around pipe boots and chimney transitions, lift step flashing along dormers, and drive moisture into decking before a single interior stain appears. Spring storm events regularly bring sustained winds between 60 and 80 mph, which can strip granules, blow off ridge caps, and compromise valley flashing across an entire roofline in a single afternoon.

Apple Roofing reports that a large share of the roof replacement in Madison follows one of three patterns: roofs that have aged past 20 years and can no longer hold up against seasonal weather cycles, roofs that have sustained storm damage significant enough that repeated repairs no longer make structural sense, and roofs that were originally installed without proper ventilation or flashing integration, causing hidden moisture damage below the surface before exterior failure becomes visible.

"We inspect a lot of Madison roofs where the homeowner thinks they just need a repair, and when we get up there, the decking has been holding moisture for two or three seasons," said a spokesperson for Apple Roofing's Madison branch. "That changes the scope completely. Our goal on every inspection is to give the homeowner an honest picture of where they are, because they can't make a good decision about their roof without accurate information."

What Apple Roofing's Roof Replacement Process Includes

Apple Roofing's replacement process is structured in five stages, each documented and communicated to the property owner before work advances.

The process begins with a free roof inspection and written estimate. The company's inspectors assess the full roofing system, including shingle or membrane condition, decking integrity, attic ventilation performance, flashing at all penetrations and transitions, and gutter attachment. Findings are photographed and documented in writing. No commitment is required to receive the inspection or the estimate.

Following the inspection, Apple Roofing walks each homeowner through material options, covering the performance differences between standard architectural shingles, impact-resistant Class 3 and Class 4 shingle grades, and metal roofing systems, as well as warranty terms and expected service life under Madison's specific climate conditions. For commercial properties, the company also installs EPDM, TPO, and flat roofing systems appropriate for low-slope configurations.

Installation begins with tear-off of the old material and a detailed evaluation of the decking surface before any new material is applied. Updated underlayment, properly integrated flashing, and ridge ventilation are installed as part of every replacement, not as upgrades. Apple Roofing's Madison crews hold installation to manufacturer specifications on every project because deviating from those standards voids the material warranty, a consequence that falls on the homeowner rather than the contractor who cut corners.

Final cleanup includes a magnetic sweep of the yard for stray fasteners and complete removal of all debris and old roofing material. A walkthrough with the property owner closes out each project before the crew departs.

The 7-Year Workmanship Warranty That Sets Apple Roofing Apart in Madison

Apple Roofing backs every completed roof replacement in Madison with a 7-year workmanship warranty. Most residential roofing contractors in the Madison market offer one to two years of workmanship coverage, if they offer a written warranty at all. The 7-year term covers defects in installation and workmanship, separate from the manufacturer's material warranty that covers the shingles or membrane itself.

This distinction matters for Madison homeowners because the majority of premature roof failures trace back to installation errors rather than material defects. Improper nail placement, insufficient fastener count, incorrect underlayment overlap, and missed flashing details are the most common failure points identified by the National Roofing Contractors Association. A contractor who backs their work for seven years has a direct financial stake in getting those details right the first time.

Apple Roofing's 7-year workmanship warranty is included on every replacement project at no additional charge. Homeowners who have questions about what the warranty covers and how to make a claim can contact the Madison office directly at (608) 470-7551.

Storm Damage Roof Replacement in Madison: Insurance Claims Assistance Included

Hail and wind damage account for a significant share of the roof replacements Apple Roofing performs in Madison each year. After a qualifying storm event, Dane County homeowners often face two challenges simultaneously: securing their property against further water intrusion while also navigating the insurance claim process.

Apple Roofing addresses both. The company offers emergency tarping services to protect exposed roof areas while permanent replacement plans are finalized. For homeowners with a valid insurance claim, Apple Roofing's team provides thorough photo documentation of storm damage and communicates directly with insurance adjusters when the homeowner authorizes the company to do so.

"A lot of homeowners don't realize that how the damage is documented at the start of the claims process shapes the outcome," said the Apple Roofing Madison spokesperson. "We've worked with enough adjusters to know what documentation they need, and we make sure our clients go into that conversation with a complete file. We're not filing the claim for them, but we make sure the damage is captured accurately so the settlement reflects the actual scope of the work."

Homeowners who received a denial or a partial settlement on a previous storm damage claim and believe the scope was underdocumented can contact Apple Roofing for a second inspection and supplemental documentation support.

Roof Replacement Material Options for Madison, WI Properties

Apple Roofing installs multiple roofing systems across Madison, and the right choice depends on the structure, the climate exposure, the homeowner's budget, and how long they plan to hold the property.

Architectural asphalt shingles remain the most common choice for Madison residential replacements. They handle freeze-thaw cycling well, come in Class 3 and Class 4 impact-resistant grades suited to the area's hail season, and are available at price points that fit most residential budgets. Manufacturer warranties on architectural shingles typically range from 30 years to lifetime, depending on the product line selected.

Metal roofing is the preferred option for homeowners prioritizing longevity and snow-shedding performance. Metal systems shed ice and snow more readily than asphalt, carry service life expectations of 50 years or more, and do not lose granules or crack under UV exposure over time. The upfront cost is higher than asphalt, but the per-year cost over the roof's lifetime is often lower when replacement frequency is factored in.

For commercial and multi-family properties in Madison, Apple Roofing installs TPO and EPDM membrane systems on low-slope roofs, and offers flat roofing system inspections and replacements coordinated around tenant schedules to reduce operational disruption.

Serving Madison Neighborhoods and Surrounding Dane County Communities

Apple Roofing's Madison office serves residential and commercial properties throughout the city and surrounding Dane County, including the Capitol Square corridor, Willy Street and the Marquette neighborhood, Atwood-Schenk, Dudgeon-Monroe and Nakoma, Shorewood Hills, and the Vilas neighborhood near Henry Vilas Zoo. The company also serves Middleton, Fitchburg, Verona, Sun Prairie, Monona, Cottage Grove, McFarland, Stoughton, DeForest, and Waunakee.

Commercial roofing service covers properties along East Washington Avenue, Mineral Point Road, the University Research Park corridor, Stoughton Road, Greenway Station in Middleton, and the Verona area near the Epic Systems campus.

Scheduling a Free Roof Inspection in Madison, WI

Apple Roofing offers free roof inspections for Madison-area homeowners and commercial property owners with no commitment required. Inspections include a full written assessment, photo documentation, and an honest recommendation on whether repair or replacement is the right next step.

The company is reachable at (608) 470-7551, by email at..., and through the online estimate request form at appleroof/madison-wi. The Madison office operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and is available for emergency roofing calls throughout Dane County at any hour.

About Apple Roofing

Apple Roofing is a fully licensed and insured residential and commercial roofing contractor serving communities across Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Texas, Colorado, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Georgia, South Carolina, Florida, Arkansas, Illinois, and Kansas. The company's Madison, WI branch provides roof replacement, repair, installation, storm damage services, inspections, siding, gutters, and replacement windows for residential and commercial properties throughout Dane County. Every project is backed by a 7-year workmanship warranty. Learn more at appleroof.

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