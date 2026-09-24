Diabetic Nephropathy Pipeline 2026: Key Companies, MOA, ROA, And Clinical Trials Evaluation By Delveinsight Helixmith, Lexicon Pharma, Glenmark Pharma, Regenacy Pharma, Praetego, Mitsubishi Tanabe

MENAFN - GetNews) (Albany, New York) - September 24, 2026: As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Diabetic Nephropathy pipeline constitutes 20+ key companies continuously working towards developing 25+ Diabetic Nephropathy treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

“Diabetic Nephropathy Pipeline Insight, 2026 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Diabetic Nephropathy Market.

The Diabetic Nephropathy Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Some of the key takeaways from the Diabetic Nephropathy Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Diabetic Nephropathy treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Diabetic Nephropathy companies working in the treatment market are Praetego, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Regenacy Pharmaceuticals, WinSanTor, Helixmith, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Regenacy Pharmaceuticals, Pure Green, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Eli Lilly and Company, and others, are developing therapies for the Diabetic Nephropathy treatment



Emerging Diabetic Nephropathy therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- PTG-630, MT-8554, Ricolinostat, WST 057, Engensis, VM202, LX9211, GRC 17536, Ricolinostat, CBD, VX-548, LY3857210, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Diabetic Nephropathy market in the coming years.

In June 2026, Bayer reported full Phase III FIND-CKD results for finerenone in non-diabetic CKD. Although this population differs from diabetic nephropathy, the findings further expanded the clinical evidence base surrounding finerenone across CKD populations.

In April 2026, The FDA expanded approval of sparsentan (Filspari) for FSGS. Although the indication is outside diabetic nephropathy, the decision represents a broader development in therapies targeting proteinuric kidney diseases.

In March 2026, Bayer reported that the Phase III FIND-CKD trial of finerenone (Kerendia) achieved its primary endpoint, showing a statistically significant improvement in eGFR slope versus placebo in adults with non-diabetic CKD. Although the study was not specifically a diabetic nephropathy trial, the result represents continued expansion of finerenone's kidney-disease development program.

In January 2026, A clinical study evaluating an intervention targeting gut microbiota and glycemic variability in diabetic kidney disease was first posted on ClinicalTrials. The study was planned to begin in February 2026, highlighting continued investigation of metabolic and microbiome-related mechanisms in DKD. In July 2025, Kerendia (finerenone) received an FDA label expansion for adults with heart failure with mildly reduced or preserved ejection fraction. While not a direct diabetic nephropathy approval, it strengthened the drug's cardiorenal profile in patients with chronic kidney disease and type 2 diabetes.

Diabetic Nephropathy Overview

Diabetic Nephropathy is a type of kidney disease that occurs as a complication of diabetes. It involves damage to the small blood vessels in the kidneys due to prolonged high blood sugar levels, leading to impaired kidney function. The condition progresses in stages, often beginning with microalbuminuria (small amounts of protein in the urine) and eventually advancing to more severe kidney damage, potentially leading to end-stage renal disease (ESRD). Diabetic nephropathy is a leading cause of kidney failure and is managed through blood sugar control, blood pressure management, and, in severe cases, dialysis or kidney transplantation.

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Emerging Diabetic Nephropathy Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



PTG-630: Praetego

MT-8554: Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

Ricolinostat: Regenacy Pharmaceuticals

WST 057: WinSanTor

Engensis: Helixmith

VM202: Helixmith

LX9211: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

GRC 17536: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Ricolinostat: Regenacy Pharmaceuticals

CBD: Pure Green

VX-548: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated LY3857210: Eli Lilly and Company

Diabetic Nephropathy Route of Administratio n

Diabetic Nephropathy pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Infusion

Intradermal

Intramuscular

Intranasal

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Topical. Molecule Type

Diabetic Nephropathy Molecule Type

Diabetic Nephropathy Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Gene therapies

Small molecule Product Type

Diabetic Nephropathy Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Diabetic Nephropathy Assessment by Product Type

Diabetic Nephropathy By Stage and Product Type

Diabetic Nephropathy Assessment by Route of Administration

Diabetic Nephropathy By Stage and Route of Administration

Diabetic Nephropathy Assessment by Molecule Type Diabetic Nephropathy by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Diabetic Nephropathy Report covers around 20+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Further Diabetic Nephropathy product details are provided in the report. Download the Diabetic Nephropathy pipeline report to learn more about the emerging Diabetic Nephropathy therapies

Some of the key companies in the Diabetic Nephropathy Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Diabetic Nephropathy are - Eli Lilly and Company, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., Aptinyx, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Lateral Pharma Pty Ltd., SIMR (Australia) Biotech Pty Ltd., WinSanTor, Inc., Helixmith, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Regenacy Pharmaceuticals, Pure Green, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., Avazzia, Inc., and others.

Diabetic Nephropathy Pipeline Analysis:

The Diabetic Nephropathy pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Diabetic Nephropathy with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Diabetic Nephropathy Treatment.

Diabetic Nephropathy key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Diabetic Nephropathy Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Diabetic Nephropathy market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Download Sample PDF Report to know more about Diabetic Nephropathy drugs and therapies

Diabetic Nephropathy Pipeline Market Drivers



Rising prevalence of diabetes: The growing global burden of type 1 and type 2 diabetes is increasing the population at risk of developing diabetic nephropathy and associated kidney complications.

High unmet medical need: Despite advances in diabetes and kidney disease management, many patients continue to experience progressive renal function decline, creating demand for disease-modifying therapies.

Growing focus on renoprotective treatments: Increasing research into therapies targeting inflammation, fibrosis, oxidative stress, and other pathways is broadening the diabetic nephropathy pipeline.

Advances in combination treatment approaches: The use of complementary mechanisms alongside established renin–angiotensin system inhibitors and newer kidney-protective therapies is supporting development of more comprehensive treatment strategies. Increasing investment in novel therapies: Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are expanding R&D efforts focused on slowing disease progression and reducing the risk of kidney failure and cardiovascular complications.

Diabetic Nephropathy Pipeline Market Barriers



Complex disease pathophysiology: Diabetic nephropathy involves multiple metabolic, inflammatory, vascular, and fibrotic mechanisms, making the development of highly effective targeted therapies challenging.

Limitations of existing clinical endpoints: Demonstrating meaningful improvements in kidney outcomes can require long-term studies, increasing the cost and duration of clinical development.

Competition from established therapies: ACE inhibitors, ARBs, SGLT2 inhibitors, GLP-1 receptor agonists, and other supportive treatments can create challenges for the adoption of emerging therapies.

Safety and tolerability concerns: Novel agents may face development and adoption challenges if they introduce cardiovascular, renal, metabolic, or other treatment-related adverse effects. High cost and reimbursement challenges: Innovative therapies may carry substantial development and treatment costs, potentially creating affordability and reimbursement barriers across healthcare systems.

Scope of Diabetic Nephropathy Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Diabetic Nephropathy Companies: Praetego, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Regenacy Pharmaceuticals, WinSanTor, Helixmith, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Regenacy Pharmaceuticals, Pure Green, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Eli Lilly and Company, and others

Key Diabetic Nephropathy Therapies: PTG-630, MT-8554, Ricolinostat, WST 057, Engensis, VM202, LX9211, GRC 17536, Ricolinostat, CBD, VX-548, LY3857210, and others

Diabetic Nephropathy Therapeutic Assessment: Diabetic Nephropathy current marketed and Diabetic Nephropathy emerging therapies Diabetic Nephropathy Market Dynamics: Diabetic Nephropathy market drivers and Diabetic Nephropathy market barriers

Request for Sample PDF Report for Diabetic Nephropathy Pipeline Assessment and clinical trials

Table of Contents

1. Diabetic Nephropathy Report Introduction

2. Diabetic Nephropathy Executive Summary

3. Diabetic Nephropathy Overview

4. Diabetic Nephropathy- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. Diabetic Nephropathy Pipeline Therapeutics

6. Diabetic Nephropathy Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)

7. Diabetic Nephropathy Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8. Diabetic Nephropathy Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9. Diabetic Nephropathy Preclinical Stage Products

10. Diabetic Nephropathy Therapeutics Assessment

11. Diabetic Nephropathy Inactive Products

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. Diabetic Nephropathy Key Companies

14. Diabetic Nephropathy Key Products

15. Diabetic Nephropathy Unmet Needs

16. Diabetic Nephropathy Market Drivers and Barriers

17. Diabetic Nephropathy Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. Diabetic Nephropathy Analyst Views

19. Appendix

20. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.