Presbyopia Market Expected To Transform With Next-Generation Therapies And Strong Growth Through 2036 Delveinsight Abbvie, Orasis Pharma, Eyenovia, Glaukos Corp., Ocuphire Pharma, Novartis

MENAFN - GetNews) The Key Presbyopia Companies in the market include - AbbVie, Orasis Pharmaceuticals, Eyenovia, Glaukos Corporation, Ocuphire Pharma, Inc., Novartis, Allergan, AbbVie, LENZ Therapeutics, Eyenovia, Visus Therapeutics, and others.

The Presbyopia market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Presbyopia pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Presbyopia market dynamics.

(Albany, New York) - September 24, 2026: DelveInsight's “Presbyopia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2036′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Presbyopia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Presbyopia market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Presbyopia market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

To Know in detail about the Presbyopia market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Presbyopia Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Presbyopia Market Report:



The Presbyopia Market Size was approximately USD 11,000 million in 2025 and is projected to reach around USD 18,000 million by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2036.

In August 2026, STAAR Surgical h as announced an update on its proof-of-concept clinical study evaluating a diffractive trifocal phakic Implantable Collamer Lens (ICL) in people with presbyopia and myopia. The investigational lens is designed to correct nearsightedness, with or without astigmatism, while also improving near and intermediate vision without removing the patient's natural lens. The interventional study will evaluate the lens in both eyes of participants and is currently listed as not yet recruiting, with the latest study update recorded on August 25, 2026. The development program represents an expansion of STAAR Surgical's ICL technology into the presbyopia treatment landscape.

In June 2026, LENZ Therapeutics expanded its global regulatory footprint by submitting a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for VIZZ. This marks the company's fifth major regulatory filing outside of the United States. The submission aims to bring the once-daily aceclidine eye drop to the European market, building on its previous clinical trial momentum and providing a new, non-invasive alternative for millions of adults experiencing age-related near-vision loss.

In June 2026, Everest Medicines secured an exclusive licensing agreement to develop and commercialize LENZ Therapeutics' VIZZ (aceclidine 1.44%) eye drops in Greater China. VIZZ is a pupil-selective, once-daily drop designed to restore near vision. This strategic move allows Everest to introduce a highly anticipated non-surgical treatment to a massive, aging demographic in China, capitalizing on strong Phase 3 data that showed the drop treats presbyopia effectively without sacrificing distance sight.

In June 2026, the FDA accepted Viatris's supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for MR-141 (phentolamine ophthalmic solution, 0.75%), setting a target action date for October 17, 2026. This submission is supported by the Phase 3 VEGA-2 and VEGA-3 trials. Clinical reports show the drop durably improves near vision by relaxing the iris dilator muscle to create a pinhole effect, offering presbyopia patients enhanced close-up focus without compromising their distance vision or night driving.

In June 2026, Tenpoint Therapeutics announced the FDA approval and subsequent US commercial launch of YUVEZZI (carbachol and brimonidine tartrate). It is the first and only once-daily, dual-agent combination eye drop approved for presbyopia. The therapy works by constricting the pupil to improve near vision for up to 10 hours. Data from the Phase 3 BRIO I and II trials demonstrated excellent efficacy, a rapid onset of action, and low rates of typical side effects like eye redness.

Tenpoint Therapeutics announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved YUVEZZ (carbachol and brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic solution) 2.75%/0.1%, previously known as BRIMOCHOL PF, the first and only dual-agent eye drop for the treatment of presbyopia in adults in January 2026.

In January 2026, Tenpoint Therapeutics announced it has secured USD 235 million through the successful close of its Series B preferred stock financing and a credit facility. The financing will help in the commercialization of YUVEZZ.

In June 2025, Viatris Inc. (Nasdaq: VTRS), a global healthcare firm, announced encouraging top-line results from VEGA-3, the second pivotal Phase 3 study assessing MR-141 (phentolamine ophthalmic solution 0.75%) for the treatment of presbyopia. Presbyopia is a progressive condition characterized by the diminished ability to focus on nearby objects, leading to blurred near vision and eye strain, especially in low-light environments.

In February 2025, Opus Genetics announced completion of enrollment in the VEGA-3 Phase III clinical trial evaluating Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution 0.75% for presbyopia.

The Presbyopia Market is undergoing a structural shift from traditional corrective devices toward pharmacologic innovation, with VUITY (pilocarpine 1.25%) establishing itself as the category pioneer. As the first FDA-approved eye drop for presbyopia, VUITY leveraged strong Phase III data, once-daily dosing convenience, and aggressive early market education to secure leadership in the mild-to-moderate segment.

In 2025, the United States held the largest Presbyopia Market Share among the 7MM, accounting for approximately 50% of the total market.

In 2025, Non-Surgical treatment, particularly the eye glasses, led the US Presbyopia treatment market and is projected to retain its position as the dominant market leader through 2036.

In 2025, Eye drops treatment for Presbyopia generated approximately USD 3,000 million in revenue across the 7MM countries.

According to DelveInsight's estimates, the total number of Presbyopia Prevalent Cases in the 7MM was nearly 290,000 cases in 2025 and is projected to increase during the forecasted period.

The total number of Presbyopia Prevalent Cases in the United States was nearly 120,000 in 2025.

Presbyopia shows a slight female predominance and is most common in individuals aged 60-69 years.

Key Presbyopia Companies: AbbVie, Orasis Pharmaceuticals, Eyenovia, Glaukos Corporation, Ocuphire Pharma, Inc., Novartis, Allergan, AbbVie, LENZ Therapeutics, Eyenovia, Visus Therapeutics, and others

Key Presbyopia Therapies: VUITY (Pilocarpine HCI), QLOSI (Pilocarpine hydrochloride), MicroLine (Pilocarpine Ophthalmic), GLK-302, Pilocarpine, UNR844-Cl, CSF-1, AGN-199201, AGN-190584, PresbiDrops (CSF-1), Aceclidine, MicroLine, CSF-1, Nyxol, UNR844, VT-101, Brimochol, and others The Presbyopia epidemiology based on gender analyzed that the prevalence of Presbyopia is higher in females than males

Presbyopia Overview

Presbyopia is an age-related eye condition in which the eye gradually loses its ability to focus on nearby objects. It typically becomes noticeable after the age of 40 and occurs due to reduced flexibility of the eye's natural lens and changes in the muscles involved in focusing.

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Presbyopia Market

The dynamics of the Presbyopia market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies and others during the forecast period 2022-2036.

“The pipeline for Presbyopia is dynamic, consisting of Orasis Pharmaceuticals (PresbiDrops), Novartis (UNR844), Eyenovia (MicroLine), AbbVie (AGN-241622), Ocuphire Pharma (Nyxol), Visus therapeutics (Brimochol), and others, most of which are expected to launch during the forecast period [2022-2032].”

Presbyopia Epidemiology

The Presbyopia epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2022 to 2036. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Presbyopia Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Presbyopia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Presbyopia Prevalent Cases

Total Presbyopia Diagnosed Cases

Presbyopia Age-specific Cases

Presbyopia Gender-specific Cases

Presbyopia Severity-specific Cases Total Presbyopia Treated Cases

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Presbyopia epidemiology trends @ Presbyopia Epidemiological Forecast

Presbyopia Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Presbyopia market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Presbyopia market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Presbyopia Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyses recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Presbyopia Therapies and Key Companies



VUITY (Pilocarpine HCI): AbbVie

QLOSI (Pilocarpine hydrochloride): Orasis Pharmaceuticals

MicroLine (Pilocarpine Ophthalmic): Eyenovia

GLK-302: Glaukos Corporation

Pilocarpine: Ocuphire Pharma, Inc.

UNR844-Cl: Novartis

CSF-1: Orasis Pharmaceuticals

AGN-199201: Allergan

AGN-190584: AbbVie

PresbiDrops (CSF-1): Orasis Pharmaceuticals

Aceclidine: LENZ Therapeutics

MicroLine: Eyenovia

CSF-1: Orasis Pharmaceutical

Nyxol: Ocuphire Pharma

UNR844: Novartis VT-101/Brimochol: Visus Therapeutics

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Presbyopia market share @ Presbyopia Medications

Presbyopia Market Drivers



Growing aging population: The increasing global population of adults aged 40 years and older is expanding the prevalence of presbyopia and the addressable patient pool.

High prevalence of presbyopia: Age-related loss of near-vision accommodation affects a large proportion of middle-aged and older adults, creating sustained demand for vision-correction solutions.

Advances in pharmacological treatments: The development of presbyopia-correcting eye drops and other pharmacological approaches is expanding treatment options beyond conventional reading glasses and contact lenses.

Growing demand for spectacle-free vision: Increasing consumer preference for alternatives to glasses, particularly among working-age and active adults, is supporting interest in contact lenses, surgical procedures, and pharmacological therapies. Technological advancements in ophthalmology: Innovations in corneal procedures, intraocular lenses, and other vision-correction technologies are contributing to the expansion of the presbyopia treatment landscape.

Presbyopia Market Barriers



Availability of inexpensive conventional options: Reading glasses and other established corrective solutions are widely available and relatively inexpensive, which may limit adoption of newer and costlier treatments.

Safety and tolerability concerns: Pharmacological and surgical interventions may be associated with adverse effects or procedure-related risks, potentially affecting patient acceptance.

Variable treatment outcomes: The effectiveness and duration of benefit can differ among patients, particularly with pharmacological and surgical approaches.

High treatment costs: Advanced intraocular lenses, surgical procedures, and newer prescription therapies may involve substantial out-of-pocket expenses and reimbursement limitations. Limited long-term clinical evidence for newer therapies: Emerging pharmacological and technology-based treatments may require additional long-term data to establish sustained efficacy, safety, and patient outcomes.

Scope of the Presbyopia Market Report



Study Period: 2022–2036

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Presbyopia Companies: AbbVie, Orasis Pharmaceuticals, Eyenovia, Glaukos Corporation, Ocuphire Pharma, Inc., Novartis, Allergan, AbbVie, LENZ Therapeutics, Eyenovia, Visus Therapeutics, and others

Key Presbyopia Therapies: VUITY (Pilocarpine HCI), QLOSI (Pilocarpine hydrochloride), MicroLine (Pilocarpine Ophthalmic), GLK-302, Pilocarpine, UNR844-Cl, CSF-1, AGN-199201, AGN-190584, PresbiDrops (CSF-1), Aceclidine, MicroLine, CSF-1, Nyxol, UNR844, VT-101, Brimochol, and others

Presbyopia Therapeutic Assessment: Presbyopia current marketed and Presbyopia emerging therapies

Presbyopia Market Dynamics: Presbyopia market drivers and Presbyopia market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Presbyopia Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Presbyopia Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Presbyopia treatment, visit @ Presbyopia Treatment Landscape

Table of Contents

1. Presbyopia Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Presbyopia

3. SWOT analysis of Presbyopia

4. Presbyopia Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Presbyopia Market Overview at a Glance

6. Presbyopia Disease Background and Overview

7. Presbyopia Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Presbyopia

9. Presbyopia Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Presbyopia Unmet Needs

11. Presbyopia Emerging Therapies

12. Presbyopia Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Presbyopia Market Analysis (2022–2036)

14. Presbyopia Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Presbyopia Market Drivers

16. Presbyopia Market Barriers

17. Presbyopia Appendix

18. Presbyopia Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.