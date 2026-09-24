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Hannah E. Kessenich

Hannah E. Kessenich


2026-09-24 09:08:15
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Postdoctoral Fellow in Physics, University of Otago
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My research focus is on the polar stratosphere. I study the Antarctic ozone hole, particularly the dynamical drivers of large and long-lived ozone holes. I use satellite observations and climate models to link changes in ozone to the state of the atmosphere.

I received my B.Sc. from the University of Virginia, and I recently completed my PhD from the University of Otago where I now work as a Postdoctoral Fellow.

Experience
  • 2025–present Postdoctoral Fellow, University of Otago

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